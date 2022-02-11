Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Honest Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNST   US4383331067

THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.

(HNST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK must do more to recoup billions of pounds of COVID fraud - lawmakers say

02/11/2022 | 12:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British Chief Secretary to the Treasury Clarke and Minister of State for Crime and Policing Malthouse walk outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is failing to put enough effort into finding fraud in some of its COVID-19 support programmes as taxpayers face losing at least 4 billion pounds ($5.43 billion) to criminals and mistakes, a parliamentary report said.

The Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinises state spending, said the lenient approach will encourage future criminal activity because the government risks "rewarding the unscrupulous" and officials seen to be "soft on fraud".

After coronavirus shut much of the British economy in early 2020, the government provided hundreds of billions of pounds to businesses, hoping to keep them and their staff afloat. At the time, the government described the support as one of the most significant economic interventions in British history.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, widely known as furlough, cost 70 billion pounds - the most expensive single piece of UK economic support during the pandemic. At its peak, the programme paid a third of British workers' wages.

The government also spent 28.1 billion pounds on a parallel scheme for the self-employed and 840 million pounds offering discounted meals at restaurants, cafes, and pubs.

But the government has since found that some employers claimed money for workers who did not exist, and others took cash while their staff continued to work.

The committee criticised the government's "unambitious" plans to only recover about 2 billion pounds of the estimated 6 billion pounds lost to criminals or given out incorrectly.

"Every taxpayers' pound lost to a fraudster will lead to honest ordinary people feeling the post-pandemic pinch harder and harder," said Meg Hillier, chair of the committee. "With the current parlous state of the public finances we can ill-afford to be so cavalier over so much taxpayers' money."

A government spokesperson rejected many of committee's statements and said the support was created quickly to support people in desperate need. He said no fraudulent payments have been written off and the government was taking action to recover over-payments.

"The vast majority of payments in the schemes were made correctly to employers, and most error and fraud was legitimate claimants making mistakes or inflating their claims, often small per case," the spokesperson said.

"The cost of inaction would have been far greater than the cost of fraud and error in the support schemes." 

But Theodore Agnew, a junior minister who was responsible for government efforts to counter fraud, resigned in protest last month. He said the oversight of a separate business loan programme was "nothing less than woeful" and accused the government of making "schoolboy errors".

Britain's public spending chief last month urged https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/give-back-money-uk-tells-covid-fraudsters-2022-01-31 those who swindled billions of dollars of COVID support money from the state to give the cash back.

"We will now pursue anybody who has taken this money fraudulently," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said. "And I would urge anyone who's taken that money and didn't really need it to make contact."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Tomasz Janowski)

By Andrew MacAskill


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.
02/10Afghan refugees in UAE protest months-long wait for resettlement
RE
02/08Philippines election campaigns kick off with vows of unity, graft-busting
RE
02/07Philippines shifts election battle to social media as COVID-19 curbs campaigning
RE
02/07THE REASONS WHY FLORA GROWTH CORP. ( : FLGC) could be popular on Wall Street
AQ
02/03UK finance minister says he would not have made PM's comment over Savile
RE
02/01U.S. trade official says China failed to meet 'Phase 1' commitments
RE
01/31Exclusive-Hong Kong leader delays filling post, raising questions about judiciary's ind..
RE
01/26Ethnicity next step in UK financial sector diversity, says watchdog advisor
RE
01/22Arizona Democratic Party formally censures Sinema
RE
01/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for The Honest Co to $9 From $11, Maintains Equalwe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 323 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 548 M 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Honest Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,02 $
Average target price 12,25 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos A. Vlahos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly J. Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James D. White Chairman
Sharareh Parvaneh Chief Information Officer
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.-25.59%559
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-9.30%20 351
L BRANDS114.90%15 721
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.-16.17%1 502
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.58%601
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-4.05%327