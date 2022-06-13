Yahoo appoints Hollywood actress Jessica Alba to board

June 13 (Reuters) - Yahoo on Monday named six people from
the tech, media and financial industries to its board, including
Hollywood actress Jessica Alba, as the company aims to diversify
its offerings to compete with bigger players.
Yahoo, which sprung up during the age of desktop PCs hooked
up to dial-up internet connections, has been looking to grow its
offerings to compete with companies such as Alphabet Inc's
Google and Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook.
Last year, Apollo Global Management Inc closed a $5
billion acquisition of Verizon Media and renamed it Yahoo
after Verizon's iconic digital brand.
Since then, the website has focused on building out Yahoo
Finance and Yahoo Sports, while also focusing on advertising and
ecommerce platforms. Yahoo named dating app Tinder's boss Jim
Lanzone as its chief executive officer after the deal closed.
Alba, who is also the co-founder of consumer wellness
products firm Honest Company, will be joined by Aryeh
Bourkoff, the chief executive officer of LionTree, a bank that
has advised some of the biggest media mergers, as well as Fouad
ElNaggar, the CEO of tech firms Array and Sapho.
Yahoo also appointed to its board Michael Kives, founder of
investment firm K5 Global, Katie Stanton, who has served in
executive operating roles at Twitter and Google, as
well as Cynthia Marshall, the CEO of American basketball team
Dallas Mavericks.
