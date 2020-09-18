Hong Kong and China Gas : Announcement made pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Listing Rules

Log in
09/18/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

香 港 中 華 煤 氣 有 限 公 司

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The Company has been notified by Dr. the Hon. Sir David Li Kwok-po ("Dr. Li"), an independent non-executive director of the Company, that, on 17th September 2020, the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") issued a press release in connection with its enforcement action taken against The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") in respect of regulatory breaches related to the manner in which BEA held securities in accounts maintained at two external custodians (the "Press Release").

Although Dr. Li is the Executive Chairman of BEA at the time of the publication of the Press Release, he has confirmed to the Company that he was not the subject of the SFC's enforcement action which, according to the Press Release, only concerns BEA, nor did he have any involvement in the regulatory breaches to which the enforcement action relates.

By Order of the Board

John Ho Hon-ming

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18th September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Non-executive Directors:

Dr. Lee Ka-kit (Chairman), Mr. Lee Ka-shing (Chairman)

and Dr. Colin Lam Ko-yin

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Dr. the Hon. Sir David Li Kwok-po, Prof. Poon

Chung-kwong and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo-chi

Executive Directors:

Mr. Alfred Chan Wing-kin and Mr. Peter Wong Wai-yee

Disclaimer

HKCG - Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 10:34:07 UTC
