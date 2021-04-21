Log in
    3   HK0003000038

THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(3)
Hong Kong shares end lower on renewed concerns over virus resurgence

04/21/2021 | 04:38am EDT
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.7%

* HSI -1.8%, HSCE -1.8%, CSI300 +0.3%

* FTSE China A50 +0.5%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday, tracking global markets, on concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in some countries that has cast renewed doubt on the strength of a global economic recovery. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 513.81 points, or 1.76%, at 28,621.92. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.78% to 10,888.52. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.6%, while the IT sector declined 2.4%, the financial sector ended 1.67% lower and the property sector was down 0.61%. ** Global markets retreated overnight as recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United States, Britain, and Europe is shifting to concern that a mounting coronavirus crisis in India and the reinforcement of travel curbs will act as a brake on the global economy. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd, which gained 0.48%, while the biggest loser was ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which fell 7.67%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed flat at 3,472.93 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.3%, with boost from banking, healthcare stocks after upbeat quarterly results. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.13%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 2.03%. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED 1.57% 142.2 End-of-day quote.15.70%
HANG SENG -1.61% 28664.51 Real-time Quote.6.99%
NIKKEI 225 -2.03% 28508.55 Real-time Quote.8.17%
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED -0.32% 12.46 End-of-day quote.7.60%
Financials
Sales 2020 39 432 M 5 081 M 5 081 M
Net income 2020 6 196 M 798 M 798 M
Net Debt 2020 31 293 M 4 032 M 4 032 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 221 B 28 529 M 28 529 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,41x
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 53 765
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 12,01 HKD
Last Close Price 12,46 HKD
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wing Kin Chan Managing Director & Executive Director
Hon Ming Ho CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ka Shing Lee Co-Chairman
Ka Kit Lee Co-Chairman
Kwok Po Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED7.60%28 529
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED11.25%18 364
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED0.73%12 387
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED28.51%9 605
UGI CORPORATION25.46%9 283
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-19.43%8 953
