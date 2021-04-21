Hong Kong shares end lower on renewed concerns over virus resurgence

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.9%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 6.7%
* HSI -1.8%, HSCE -1.8%, CSI300 +0.3%
* FTSE China A50 +0.5%
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares
ended lower on Wednesday, tracking global markets, on concerns
over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in some countries that has
cast renewed doubt on the strength of a global economic
recovery.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down
513.81 points, or 1.76%, at 28,621.92. The Hang Seng China
Enterprises index fell 1.78% to 10,888.52.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
dipped 2.6%, while the IT sector declined
2.4%, the financial sector ended 1.67% lower and the
property sector was down 0.61%.
** Global markets retreated overnight as recent optimism about
rising vaccination rates in the United States, Britain, and
Europe is shifting to concern that a mounting coronavirus crisis
in India and the reinforcement of travel curbs will act as a
brake on the global economy.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Hong Kong and China Gas
Co Ltd, which gained 0.48%, while the biggest loser
was ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which fell 7.67%.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed flat at
3,472.93 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended up 0.3%, with boost from banking, healthcare stocks after
upbeat quarterly results.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.13%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 2.03%.
(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew
Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)