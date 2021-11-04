04 Nov 2021 - Unaudited Operating Statistics – Third Quarter of 2021

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    45   HK0045000319

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(45)
Unaudited Operating Statistics – Third Quarter of 2021

11/04/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00045)

Unaudited Operating Statistics - Third Quarter of 2021

The unaudited quarterly operating statistics of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") for 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

THE PENINSULA HOTELS

RevPAR (HK$) *

2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Hong Kong

791

937

1,378

616

352

760

1,173

Other Asia

506

944

956

1,038

516

1,048

1,152

USA and Europe

1,066

2,215

3,874

2,944

975

1,213

964

Average Room Rate (HK$)

2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Hong Kong

2,642

3,283

3,116

4,395

2,804

2,929

2,975

Other Asia

2,549

2,922

3,389

2,887

2,456

2,737

3,103

USA and Europe

4,784

5,737

6,710

5,711

4,930

5,047

5,019

Occupancy Rate

Number of

2021

2020

(%) *

Rooms

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

(as at 30 Sep 2021)

Hong Kong

300

30

29

44

14

13

26

39

Other Asia

1,500

20

32

28

36

21

38

37

USA and Europe

969

22

39

58

52

20

24

19

  • From mid/end of March 2020, six of the Peninsula hotels in New York (reopened in June 2021), Chicago (reopened in July 2020), Paris (reopened in March 2021), Tokyo (reopened in June 2020), Bangkok (reopened in November 2020 and closed again in April 2021) and Manila (reopened in November 2020) were temporarily closed due to public health concerns, government advisories, travel bans and community lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus. RevPAR and occupancy rates of these hotels have been adjusted to reflect the reduction in room inventory during the closure periods.

1

LEASING

Average Monthly Rent

2021

2020

per square foot leased (HK$)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Residential

50

49

48

51

51

50

50

Shopping Arcades

140

140

138

158

166

170

149

Office

68

61

63

67

69

69

68

Occupancy Rate (%)

2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Residential

81

80

78

94

92

87

83

Shopping Arcades

89

89

91

83

82

82

90

Office

98

93

98

95

95

95

98

Note for All Operations:

1. All amounts are expressed in HK$

Notes for The Peninsula Hotels:

  1. Number of rooms is the total number of guestrooms in a hotel, whether available for sale or not. Rooms available for sale is the total room inventory less rooms unavailable for an extended period of time and / or permanent house use rooms
  2. RevPAR is the total rooms revenue / rooms available for sale
  3. Average Room Rate is the total rooms revenue / number of rooms sold
  4. Occupancy Rate is the number of rooms sold / rooms available for sale
  5. RevPAR, average room rates and occupancy rates are weighted averages for the hotels in each grouping
  6. The Peninsula Hotels are located in:

Hong Kong:

Hong Kong

Other Asia:

Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Bangkok and Manila

USA and Europe:

New York, Chicago, Beverly Hills and Paris

Notes for Leasing:

  1. Average Monthly Rent per square foot leased is the total rental income / area leased
  2. Occupancy Rate is the area leased / area available for lease
  3. Average monthly rent per square foot leased are weighted averages based on the area leased in each grouping and occupancy rates are weighted averages based on the area available in each grouping
  4. The Group's most significant shopping arcades are located in The Peninsula Hotels in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, New York, as well as The Repulse Bay Complex and The Peak Tower
  5. The operating statistics do not include information for operations whose results are not material in the Group context: The Landmark, Vietnam; The Peninsula Residences, Shanghai; and 21 avenue Kléber, Paris

2

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the above operating information has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditor. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited

Christobelle Liao

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 4 November 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie

Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

Non-Executive Directors

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

William Elkin Mocatta

John Andrew Harry Leigh

Executive Directors

Nicholas Timothy James Colfer

James Lindsay Lewis

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Philip Lawrence Kadoorie

Clement King Man Kwok

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Chief Operating Officer

Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li

Patrick Blackwell Paul

Peter Camille Borer

Pierre Roger Boppe

Dr William Kwok Lun Fung

Chief Financial Officer

Dr Rosanna Yick Ming Wong

Dr Kim Lesley Winser

Christopher Shih Ming Ip

Ada Koon Hang Tse

3

Disclaimer

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
