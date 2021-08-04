Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 04 Aug 2021 - 2021 Interim Results

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

香港上海大酒店有限公司

CEO's Review

It has been over two years since the start of the Hong Kong protests, which significantly adversely impacted our group's operating results, to be followed by the COVID-19 crisis starting in early 2020, resulting in a devastating impact on our global operations. Our previously healthy EBITDA of HK$1,680 million in 2018 was reduced to HK$1,390 million in 2019 and to an EBITDA loss of HK$61 million in 2020.

The first half of 2021 remained a most challenging time for our group, with many of our operations continuing to be severely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The bulk of our group's earnings are usually derived from our home market of Hong Kong and, whilst infection rates remained low here, the stringent social distancing rules and ban on international travel imposed by the Government due to COVID-19 concerns continued to impact not only The Peninsula Hong Kong, but also the Peak Complex and our residential leasing business. Elsewhere, we have seen a strong recovery in our two Chinese mainland hotels in Beijing and Shanghai, and our US hotels have started to recover with the relaxing of social distancing restrictions. Business remains very weak at our hotels in Paris, Tokyo, Bangkok and Manila.

At a time when our operational cashflows have been significantly depleted from normal levels, we are seeking to complete the development and construction of our two major Peninsula hotel projects in London and Istanbul, as well as the Peak Tram upgrade project. These projects have also been affected by COVID-19 related impacts on the construction workforce and the supply chain, but we are working hard to deliver these projects whilst containing the timing and cost impacts of the delays as much as possible. We have committed financing in place to cover the entirety of these projects as well as provide a significant buffer against any future operating cash burn. Unfortunately, work has stopped on The Peninsula Yangon project, and we are keeping the situation under continuous review.

Our priority has been to implement significant cost savings while maintaining appropriate operational and service levels, as well as looking after the well-being of our staff. As a result of the actions that we have taken to minimise our operating cash outflows and bolster liquidity, our group's net cash outflow from operating activities for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was significantly reduced to HK$12 million and we believe our financial resources are currently sufficient to meet the group's funding requirements for at least the next three to four years.

The group recorded a 5% decline in consolidated revenue during the first half. This was principally a result of decreased revenue from our commercial properties division due to a decline in the demand in the luxury residential market impacting The Repulse Bay, as well as rental concessions and lack of visitor arrivals affecting the Peak Tower. Despite seeing some recovery, the hotels division continued to be impacted by the lack of international travel and various social distancing measures imposed on the food and beverage sector. These were somewhat offset by stronger performance of the clubs and services division.

Our financial results for the first six months of 2021 were in line with our expectations, recovering to a combined EBITDA of HK$35 million (as compared to a combined EBITDA loss of HK$114 million in the first half of 2020). The group's cost saving efforts have resulted in our consolidated operating costs for the first six months of the year reducing from HK$2,181 million in 2019, to HK$1,429 million in 2020 and HK$1,258 million in 2021. Due to these cost saving efforts as well as improvements in operating performance in some markets, the group's underlying loss reduced by 25% to HK$375 million. The group's loss attributable to shareholders for the period amounted to HK$452 million compared to a loss of HK$1,197 million in the same period last year.

Although there is a high degree of uncertainty in the near term, our long-term philosophies and values remain steadfast. Our vision is: to develop, own and operate a small number of the highest quality hotels and luxury properties which we believe are considered to be amongst the finest in the world. By taking a long-term view and by maintaining and enhancing the quality of our assets and operations, we seek to create significant value for our shareholders from the long-term appreciation in the capital value of our properties, as well as from the increasing operating yield as each property grows its income over time.