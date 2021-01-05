Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited    45   HK0045000319

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(45)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 05 Jan 2021 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2020

01/05/2021 | 03:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/12/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited

Date Submitted

5 January 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00045

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency) :

N/A

2

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Shares Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,649,434,206

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

-

Balance at close of

the month

1,649,434,206

-

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

No. of new shares of

including EGM

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

issuer which may be

approval date

issuer issued during

issued pursuant

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

the month pursuant

thereto as at close of

class of shares

thereto

the month

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

3

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

4

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:57:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
03:58aHONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 05 Jan 2021 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
2020HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 02 Dec 2020 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
2020HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 03 Nov 2020 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
2020HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 03 Nov 2020 - Unaudited Operating Statistics &nda..
PU
2020HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 28 Oct 2020 - Discloseable Transaction - Restruct..
PU
2020HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 09 Oct 2020 - Appointment of Executive Director
PU
2020HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 08 Oct 2020 - Discloseable Transaction - Restruct..
PU
2020HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 06 Oct 2020 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
2020HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 22 Sep 2020 - Announcement made pursuant to Rule ..
PU
2020HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : Announcement made pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 516 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2020 -1 884 M -243 M -243 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 530 M 1 487 M 1 487 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 7 198
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,81 HKD
Last Close Price 6,99 HKD
Spread / Highest target 4,72%
Spread / Average Target -2,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
King Man Kwok CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Camille Borer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Shane Izaks Group General Manager-Information Technology
Patrick Blackwell Paul Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED1.30%1 487
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED0.93%14 084
WHITBREAD PLC-2.65%8 278
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.3.65%6 604
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.13%5 761
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-1.77%5 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ