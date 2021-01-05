Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 05 Jan 2021 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/12/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited
|
Date Submitted
|
5 January 2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code : 00045
|
Description :
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
(2) Stock code : N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
1
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
classes of
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
|
|
(State currency) :
|
N/A
2
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Shares Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
1,649,434,206
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
1,649,434,206
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
including EGM
|
Movement during the month
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer which may be
|
approval date
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
thereto as at close of
|
class of shares
|
|
|
thereto
|
the month
|
issuable
|
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
shares
(Note 1)
2.
shares
(Note 1)
3.
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
3
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
thereto
|
|
month
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
4
March 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:57:02 UTC