THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(45)
NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 18 Jan 2021 - List of Directors and their Role and Function

01/18/2021 | 03:12pm EST
THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00045)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the Board of Directors of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited are set out below:

Non-Executive Directors

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie (Chairman)

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler (Deputy Chairman)

William Elkin Mocatta

John Andrew Harry Leigh

Nicholas Timothy James Colfer

James Lindsay Lewis

Philip Lawrence Kadoorie

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li

Patrick Blackwell Paul

Pierre Roger Boppe

Dr William Kwok Lun Fung

Dr Rosanna Yick Ming Wong

Dr Kim Lesley Winser

Ada Koon Hang Tse

Executive Directors

Clement King Man Kwok (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) Peter Camille Borer (Chief Operating Officer)

Christopher Shih Ming Ip (Chief Financial Officer)

The members of the five Board Committees are set out below:

Audit Committee

Patrick Blackwell Paul (Chairman)

Ada Koon Hang Tse

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

1

Nomination Committee

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie (Chairman) Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li

Dr William Kwok Lun Fung

Remuneration Committee

Patrick Blackwell Paul (Chairman)

Dr Rosanna Yick Ming Wong

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

Executive Committee

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie (Chairman)

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

Clement King Man Kwok

John Andrew Harry Leigh

Finance Committee

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler (Chairman)

Clement King Man Kwok

John Andrew Harry Leigh

Christopher Shih Ming Ip

Hong Kong, 18 January 2021

2

