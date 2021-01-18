Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 18 Jan 2021 - List of Directors and their Role and Function

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00045)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the Board of Directors of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited are set out below:
Non-Executive Directors
The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie (Chairman)
Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler (Deputy Chairman)
William Elkin Mocatta
John Andrew Harry Leigh
Nicholas Timothy James Colfer
James Lindsay Lewis
Philip Lawrence Kadoorie
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li
Patrick Blackwell Paul
Pierre Roger Boppe
Dr William Kwok Lun Fung
Dr Rosanna Yick Ming Wong
Dr Kim Lesley Winser
Ada Koon Hang Tse
Executive Directors
Clement King Man Kwok (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) Peter Camille Borer (Chief Operating Officer)
Christopher Shih Ming Ip (Chief Financial Officer)
The members of the five Board Committees are set out below:
Audit Committee
Patrick Blackwell Paul (Chairman)
Ada Koon Hang Tse
Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler
Nomination Committee
The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie (Chairman) Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li
Dr William Kwok Lun Fung
Remuneration Committee
Patrick Blackwell Paul (Chairman)
Dr Rosanna Yick Ming Wong
Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler
Executive Committee
The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie (Chairman)
Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler
Clement King Man Kwok
John Andrew Harry Leigh
Finance Committee
Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler (Chairman)
Clement King Man Kwok
John Andrew Harry Leigh
Christopher Shih Ming Ip
Hong Kong, 18 January 2021
