Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 22 Sep 2020 - Announcement made pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Listing Rules

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00045)

Announcement made pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Listing Rules

This announcement is made by The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The Company has been notified by Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li ("Dr Li"), an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, that, on 17th September 2020, the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") issued a press release in connection with its enforcement action taken against The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") in respect of regulatory breaches related to the manner in which BEA held securities in two external custodian accounts (the "Press Release").

Although Dr Li is the Executive Chairman and Executive Director of BEA at the time of the publication of the Press Release, he has confirmed to the Company that he was not the subject of the SFC's enforcement action which, according to the Press Release, only concerns BEA, nor did he have any involvement in the regulatory breaches to which the enforcement action relates.

