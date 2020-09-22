Log in
Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 22 Sep 2020 - Announcement made pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Listing Rules

09/22/2020 | 12:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00045)

Announcement made pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Listing Rules

This announcement is made by The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The Company has been notified by Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li ("Dr Li"), an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, that, on 17th September 2020, the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") issued a press release in connection with its enforcement action taken against The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") in respect of regulatory breaches related to the manner in which BEA held securities in two external custodian accounts (the "Press Release").

Although Dr Li is the Executive Chairman and Executive Director of BEA at the time of the publication of the Press Release, he has confirmed to the Company that he was not the subject of the SFC's enforcement action which, according to the Press Release, only concerns BEA, nor did he have any involvement in the regulatory breaches to which the enforcement action relates.

By order of the Board

Christobelle Liao

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 22 September 2020

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie

Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

Non-Executive Directors

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

William Elkin Mocatta

John Andrew Harry Leigh

Nicholas Timothy James Colfer

Executive Directors

James Lindsay Lewis

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Philip Lawrence Kadoorie

Clement King Man Kwok

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li

Chief Operating Officer

Patrick Blackwell Paul

Peter Camille Borer

Pierre Roger Boppe

Dr William Kwok Lun Fung

Chief Financial Officer

Dr Rosanna Yick Ming Wong

Dr Kim Lesley Winser

Matthew James Lawson

Ada Koon Hang Tse

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 04:24:02 UTC
