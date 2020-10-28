Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited    45   HK0045000319

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(45)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 28 Oct 2020 - Discloseable Transaction - Restructuring of Joint Venture Arrangements in Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 07:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00045)

Discloseable Transaction

Restructuring of Joint Venture Arrangements in Thailand

Reference is made to the announcements made by The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") on 28 August 2020 and 8 October 2020 (the "Announcements") in respect of the restructuring of joint venture arrangements between the Company and the Phataraprasit Shareholders in HSH-Siam Chaophraya Holdings Co., Ltd. ("HSH-SCH") and its subsidiaries. The Company owns a 50% interest in HSH-SCH.

Unless otherwise defined, all terms used herein shall be as defined in the Announcements.

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Transaction Agreements have been satisfied and the restructuring of assets and liabilities under HSH-SCH has been completed. As a result, the joint venture relationship between the Company and the Phataraprasit Shareholders has been terminated. The Company had, through its subsidiaries, acquired the Phataraprasit Shareholders' 50% economic interest in The Peninsula Bangkok and its surrounding land in consideration for the Company's 50% economic interest in the Thai Country Club and TCC Land Parcels and the Cash Consideration. The Cash Consideration has been paid to the Phataraprasit Shareholders on 28 October 2020.

By order of the Board

Christobelle Liao

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 October 2020

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie

Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

Non-Executive Directors

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

William Elkin Mocatta

John Andrew Harry Leigh

Nicholas Timothy James Colfer

James Lindsay Lewis

Executive Directors

Philip Lawrence Kadoorie

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Clement King Man Kwok

Dr the Hon. Sir David Kwok Po Li

Patrick Blackwell Paul

Pierre Roger Boppe

Dr William Kwok Lun Fung

Chief Operating Officer

Dr Rosanna Yick Ming Wong

Dr Kim Lesley Winser

Peter Camille Borer

Ada Koon Hang Tse

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 11:14:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
07:15aHONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 28 Oct 2020 - Discloseable Transaction - Restruct..
PU
10/08HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 09 Oct 2020 - Appointment of Executive Director
PU
10/08HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 08 Oct 2020 - Discloseable Transaction - Restruct..
PU
10/06HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 06 Oct 2020 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
09/22HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 22 Sep 2020 - Announcement made pursuant to Rule ..
PU
09/22HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : Announcement made pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of t..
PU
08/28HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : HSH Announces Restructuring of Joint Venture Arra..
PU
08/28HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 28 Aug 2020 - Discloseable Transaction - Restruct..
PU
08/28HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : Discloseable Transaction-Restructuring of Joint V..
PU
08/05HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 516 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2020 -1 884 M -243 M -243 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 831 M 1 268 M 1 269 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 7 198
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,81 HKD
Last Close Price 5,96 HKD
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
King Man Kwok CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Camille Borer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Shane Izaks Group General Manager-Information Technology
Patrick Blackwell Paul Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED-28.62%1 268
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED3.49%12 851
WHITBREAD PLC-47.16%5 776
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-9.36%5 525
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.61%4 750
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-23.75%4 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group