  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited
  News
  Summary
    45   HK0045000319

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED

(45)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2021

08/04/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 578 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2021 -540 M -69,4 M -69,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 843 M 1 523 M 1 523 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 609
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,18 HKD
Average target price 7,00 HKD
Spread / Average Target -2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
King Man Kwok CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Shih Ming Ip Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie Non-Executive Chairman
Shane Izaks Group General Manager-Information Technology
Christopher Chan General Manager-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED4.06%1 539
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-0.11%14 419
WHITBREAD PLC-0.55%8 638
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.19.48%6 642
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.75%6 537
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-8.16%6 235