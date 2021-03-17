Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 17 Mar 2021 - 2020 Annual Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

2020 Annual Results

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS HK$m 2020 2019 % change Revenue EBITDA (Loss)/profit attributable to shareholders Underlying (loss)/profit Shareholders' funds Net external borrowings (Loss)/earnings per share (HK$) Underlying (loss)/earnings per share (HK$) Audited net assets per share (HK$) Adjusted net assets share per share (HK$) 2,710 (61) (1,940) (864) 36,844 10,662 (1.18) (0.53) 22.34 24.63 5,874 (54%) 1,390 494 480 39,054 6,827 0.30 0.30 n/a n/a n/a (6%) 56% n/a n/a 23.90 (7%) 26.20 (6%)

• Results severely impacted by COVID-19, with several of our hotel properties closed for prolonged periods this year.

• The loss attributable to shareholders includes a property valuation deficit of HK$732 million and impairment provisions of HK$329 million relating to The Peninsula Istanbul and The Peninsula Manila.

• Construction of The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Istanbul and The Peninsula Yangon has been delayed due to COVID-related disruption of the construction workforce and supply chains. Despite COVID delays, we continue to make progress and The Peninsula London and The Peninsula Istanbul are expected to open in 2022. In Myanmar, political developments on 1 February 2021 led to the military declaring a state of emergency for a period of one year. We have noted the recent violence and chaos with great concern and we continue to evaluate both the immediate actions required and the longer-term decisions that need to be made in respect of this project.

• The Group has sufficient committed facilities to cover all of its capital commitments (including the new hotel projects) as well as provide a liquidity cover of well over two years at current cash burn levels.

• Following a restructuring of the Thai joint venture arrangements, the group assumed full ownership over The Peninsula Bangkok and its surrounding land and disposed of the Thai Country Club from October 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Increase/ 2020 2019 (Decrease) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (HK$m) Revenue 2,710 5,874 (54%) EBITDA (61) 1,390 n/a Operating (loss)/profit (614) 801 n/a (Loss)/profit attributable to shareholders (1,940) 494 n/a (Loss)/earnings per share (HK$) (1.18) 0.30 n/a Underlying (loss)/profit* (864) 480 n/a Dividends - 212 (100%) Dividends per share (HK cents) - 13 (100%) Dividend cover (times)** n/a 2.3x n/a Interest cover (times)Δ -14.6x 20.5x n/a Cash interest cover (times)ΔΔ -1.2x 10.4x n/a Weighted average interest rate 1.9% 2.2% (0.3pp) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (HK$m) Total assets 53,679 53,061 1% Audited net assets attributable to shareholders 36,844 39,054 (6%) Adjusted net assets attributable to shareholders# 40,607 42,808 (5%) Audited net assets per share (HK$) 22.34 23.90 (7%) Adjusted net assets per share (HK$)# 24.63 26.20 (6%) Net external borrowings 10,662 6,827 56% Funds from operations to net external debt## -4% 18% n/a Net external debt to equity attributable to shareholders 29% 17% 12pp Net external debt to total assets 20% 13% 7pp CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (HK$m) Net cash (used in)/generated from operations before taxation and working capital movements (61) 1,390 n/a Capital expenditure on existing assets (399) (564) (29%) Capital expenditure on new projects and investments (1,771) (1,330) 33% SHARE INFORMATION (HK$) Highest share price 8.91 12.08 Lowest share price 5.62 7.35 Year end closing share price 6.90 8.35

* Underlying (loss)/profit is calculated by excluding the post-tax effects of unrealised property revaluation movements and impairment provisions. ** Dividend cover is calculated based on underlying profit divided by dividends. Δ Interest cover is calculated based on operating (loss)/profits divided by net financing charges excluding interest on lease liabilities. ΔΔ Cash interest cover is calculated based on EBITDA less lease payments divided by net interest on bank loans paid. # Adjusted net assets attributable to shareholders and adjusted net assets per share are calculated by adjusting the group's hotels and golf courses to fair market value based on the valuation conducted by independent property valuers, net of tax. ## Being EBITDA less tax paid and net cash interest paid as a percentage of net external debt. pp Denotes percentage points.

CEO'S STRATEGIC REVIEW

1. Managing the COVID-19 Crisis

2020 was an extremely difficult year for our company and none of us could have envisaged that the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus would be so severe, prolonged and widespread. The global tourism industry has been devastated, with more than 143 million jobs lost during the year, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Although it is our fundamental belief that demand for high-end luxury hotels will return once the global economy recovers, we expect that global travel restrictions, quarantine and safety concerns will continue to deter people from travelling for the foreseeable future and that a full recovery will take several years.

We have felt the severe impact of the pandemic across almost all of our global portfolio of assets, particularly our hotels and tourism-related assets. Outside of Greater China, our hotels started the year in a strong position but experienced a sharp deterioration in demand as the pandemic began to spread on a global scale. In March 2020, we temporarily closed our hotels in New York, Chicago, Paris, Tokyo, Bangkok and Manila, as well as the Thai Country Club and Quail Lodge & Golf Club. The Peninsula Tokyo and the golf clubs reopened in June; The Peninsula Chicago reopened in July; The Peninsula Bangkok and The Peninsula Manila reopened in November. The Peninsula New York remains closed and The Peninsula Paris reopened in March 2021.

The situation for the hospitality industry was particularly challenging in our home market of Hong Kong, which had already suffered from serious social unrest and mass protests in 2019 and early 2020. As the bulk of our group's earnings are derived from Hong Kong, we had to urgently implement a widespread range of cost savings and financial management measures, including reduction of staff costs, inventory and other operating expenses. Our cost saving efforts amounted to a total cost saving of 38% year-on-year.

The group came into this crisis with low gearing and considerable liquidity, which we bolstered by arranging further facilities to cover our group's operating cash burn. Together with the actions that we have taken to minimise our operating cash outflows, we believe our financial resources are currently sufficient to meet the group's operating cash requirements for well over the next two years.

On the operations side, we enhanced and strengthened our stringent hygiene and safety protocols, with our number one priority being the safety of our guests and staff. We endeavoured to stay connected to our guests and to drive local domestic business as much as possible, developing "staycation" packages and offering takeaway meals where local regulations allowed us to do so. To support our local communities, we offered free meals to frontline medical and emergency workers, and we partnered with local charities to implement a global "one meal for one meal" campaign to help the homeless and needy in our local cities.

We had to balance our cost saving efforts with the welfare of our staff and we undertook a detailed review of each market situation and local conditions to analyse how to look after our staff. We recognise that the global pandemic has caused hardship for our people, some of whom have been affected by the virus or lost family members to the disease. During the year we developed virtual training sessions to keep people motivated and engaged, with a strong focus on mental health and managing stress and anxiety, and tips on working from home, staying fit and sharing best practices with regards to hygiene and self-care. We have also enhanced our health benefits programme by adding psychology and counselling services in order to assist with the mental health toll of the pandemic.

Unfortunately the global hospitality sector was particularly hard hit in terms of unemployment, and, while we did our utmost to preserve as many jobs as possible, it was with great regret that we had to furlough and lay off some of our staff and to request staff to take voluntary unpaid leave during the year. Where possible, if we had to lay off staff, we kept their medical benefits and health insurance active for as long as possible to minimise the financial burden. I would like to express my appreciation for all our staff for their understanding, support and hard work at such a difficult time. For staff who have been furloughed or laid off, we hope that we will be able to re-employ many of them once business demand recovers.

Our company has been through many crises during its long history of more than 150 years. As a long-term investor, we have proven to be resilient and will be able to withstand downturns such as these and I am confident that we will see better years ahead. We remain focused on our development programme, comprising the new Peninsula projects in London, Istanbul and Yangon and the Peak Tram upgrade project, which have suffered some delays due to the pandemic, but our commitment to these projects remains unaffected.

Throughout this difficult and unfortunate year, my colleagues have remained in a very committed and cooperative spirit and I believe we can survive and come through better and stronger than before. Our long-term vision lies at the heart of our business strategy. I will summarise this strategy for our shareholders' reference in the following pages.

2. Our heritage, vision and development strategy

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited has a heritage of more than 150 years. Whilst we have witnessed profound political and economic changes since we were first established in 1866, both in our home market of Hong Kong and around the world, our company remains steadfast in our key philosophies and values which are:

- to conduct business with the highest levels of integrity;

- to build on our heritage while continuing to invest in and develop our people;

- to maintain and enhance the quality of our assets,

- to continuously improve the service we offer to our guests, and

- to contribute positively to the cities in which we operate.

These values distill into a simple vision: to develop, own and operate a small number of the highest quality hotels and luxury properties which we believe are considered to be amongst the finest in the world.