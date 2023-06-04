Advanced search
    THBK   JO1100411015

THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE

(THBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
3.400 JOD   +0.29%
Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure of NAV-(THBK)-2023-06-04
PU
Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure (THBK) 2023 06 04
PU
Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Board Of Directors-(THBK)-2023-05-24
PU
Housing Bank for Trade and Finance : Disclosure (THBK) 2023 06 04

06/04/2023 | 07:39am EDT
THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE

ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AND FINANCE

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ :ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻢﺳﺍ

Name of Mutual Fund: Housing Bank Securities Fund-

1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ

1610003010111

AM 11:48:01 2023-06-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 04-06-2023 11:48:01 AM

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻖﺒﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Advance disclosure of transactions that will

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ

change ownership of investment units

THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE as an

ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

Investment Manager for the Mutual Fund Housing Bank

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ

Securities Fund-1610003010111 announces that it will

ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳ ﺎﻬﻧﺎﺑ 1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ

carry out the following transactions which will cause a

ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻡﺎﻫ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﺙﺍﺪﺣﺍ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ

significant change in the percentage of ownership of the

:2023-05-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ

investment units on 31-05-2023

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Transaction details:

ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺗ

Change in Housing Bank Fund Units

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ

The effect of the proportion of ownership of investment

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﺛﺃ

units

Dear Sirs,

ًﺎﻣﺍﺮﺘﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ،

This is kindly to disclose the Change in Housing Bank

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ:

Fund Investment Units per the following details: As of

31/05/2023:

ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ

2023/05/31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟ :

Outstanding Investment units at the end of 04/2023:

:2023/04 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

18,285 units.

ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 18,285

Number of issued units at the end of 05/2023: 85 units.

ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 85 :2023/05 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

Number of redeemed units at the end of 05/2023: 0

ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 0 :2023/05 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺩﺮﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

units.

:2023/05 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 18,370

Outstanding Investment units at the end of 05/2023:

18,370 units.

ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ،

Respectfully yours,

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Page 1 of 2

THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE

Chairman of Board of Directors User Name: SUMAIA EID

SUMAIA EID :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

The Housing Bank for Trade & Finance PSC published this content on 04 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2023 11:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
