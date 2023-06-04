Housing Bank for Trade and Finance : Disclosure (THBK) 2023 06 04

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE
|
ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
AND FINANCE
|
ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ :ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Name of Mutual Fund: Housing Bank Securities Fund-
|
1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ
|
1610003010111
|
AM 11:48:01 2023-06-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 04-06-2023 11:48:01 AM
|
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻖﺒﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Advance disclosure of transactions that will
|
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ
|
change ownership of investment units
|
|
|
|
THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE as an
|
ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
|
Investment Manager for the Mutual Fund Housing Bank
|
ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ
|
Securities Fund-1610003010111 announces that it will
|
ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳ ﺎﻬﻧﺎﺑ 1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ
|
carry out the following transactions which will cause a
|
ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻡﺎﻫ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﺙﺍﺪﺣﺍ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ
|
significant change in the percentage of ownership of the
|
:2023-05-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ
|
investment units on 31-05-2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Transaction details:
|
ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺗ
|
|
|
Change in Housing Bank Fund Units
|
ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ
|
|
|
The effect of the proportion of ownership of investment
|
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﺛﺃ
|
units
|
|
|
|
Dear Sirs,
|
ًﺎﻣﺍﺮﺘﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ،
|
This is kindly to disclose the Change in Housing Bank
|
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ:
|
Fund Investment Units per the following details: As of
|
31/05/2023:
|
ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ
|
|
2023/05/31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟ :
|
Outstanding Investment units at the end of 04/2023:
|
:2023/04 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
|
18,285 units.
|
ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 18,285
|
Number of issued units at the end of 05/2023: 85 units.
|
ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 85 :2023/05 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
|
Number of redeemed units at the end of 05/2023: 0
|
ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 0 :2023/05 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺩﺮﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
|
units.
|
:2023/05 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
|
ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 18,370
|
Outstanding Investment units at the end of 05/2023:
|
18,370 units.
|
ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ،
|
|
Respectfully yours,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ