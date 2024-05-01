THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE
ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AND FINANCE
ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ :ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻢﺳﺍ
Name of Mutual Fund: Housing Bank Securities Fund-
1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ
1610003010111
AM 09:44:31 2024-05-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 01-05-2024 09:44:31 AM
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻖﺒﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Advance disclosure of transactions that will
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ
change ownership of investment units
THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE as an
ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
Investment Manager for the Mutual Fund Housing Bank
ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ
Securities Fund-1610003010111 announces that it will
ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳ ﺎﻬﻧﺎﺑ 1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ
carry out the following transactions which will cause a
ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻡﺎﻫ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﺙﺍﺪﺣﺍ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ
significant change in the percentage of ownership of the
:2024-04-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ
investment units on 30-04-2024
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Transaction details:
ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺗ
Change in Housing Bank Fund Units
ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ
The effect of the proportion of ownership of investment
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﺛﺃ
units
Dear Sirs,
ًﺎﻣﺍﺮﺘﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
This is kindly to disclose the Change in Housing Bank
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ
Fund Investment Units per the following details:
ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ
As of 30/04/2024:
2024/04/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟ
Outstanding Investment units at the end of 03/2024:
:2024/03 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
18,173 units.
ﺓﺪﺣﻭ18,173
Number of issued units at the end of 04/2024: 0 units.
ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 0 :2024/04 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
Number of redeemed units at the end of 04/2024: 30
ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 30 :2024/04 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺩﺮﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
units.
:2024/04 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
Outstanding Investment units at the end of 04/2024:
ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 18,143
18,143 units.
ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Respectfully yours,
ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ
The Housing Bank for Trade & Finance Fund Jordan
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Securities Fund
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
SUMAIA EID :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE
User Name: SUMAIA EID
