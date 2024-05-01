THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE

ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AND FINANCE

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ :ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻢﺳﺍ

Name of Mutual Fund: Housing Bank Securities Fund-

1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ

1610003010111

AM 09:44:31 2024-05-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 01-05-2024 09:44:31 AM

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻖﺒﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Advance disclosure of transactions that will

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ

change ownership of investment units

THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE as an

ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

Investment Manager for the Mutual Fund Housing Bank

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ

Securities Fund-1610003010111 announces that it will

ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳ ﺎﻬﻧﺎﺑ 1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ

carry out the following transactions which will cause a

ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻡﺎﻫ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﺙﺍﺪﺣﺍ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ

significant change in the percentage of ownership of the

:2024-04-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ

investment units on 30-04-2024

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Transaction details:

ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺗ

Change in Housing Bank Fund Units

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ

The effect of the proportion of ownership of investment

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﺛﺃ

units

Dear Sirs,

ًﺎﻣﺍﺮﺘﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

This is kindly to disclose the Change in Housing Bank

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ

Fund Investment Units per the following details:

ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ

As of 30/04/2024:

2024/04/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟ

Outstanding Investment units at the end of 03/2024:

:2024/03 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

18,173 units.

ﺓﺪﺣﻭ18,173

Number of issued units at the end of 04/2024: 0 units.

ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 0 :2024/04 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

Number of redeemed units at the end of 04/2024: 30

ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 30 :2024/04 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺩﺮﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

units.

:2024/04 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

Outstanding Investment units at the end of 04/2024:

ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 18,143

18,143 units.

ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Respectfully yours,

ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ

The Housing Bank for Trade & Finance Fund Jordan

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Securities Fund

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE

