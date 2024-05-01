Housing Bank for Trade and Finance PSC is engaged in all banking and financial activities. The Bank provides financial and banking services for the retail and corporate sectors in Jordan through a network of branches distributed throughout the Kingdom. The Bank exercises its main activities in Jordan, as well as Palestine and Bahrain. The Bank's segments include Retail Banking, which includes handling individual customers' and small businesses' deposits and providing loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other services; Corporate Banking, which includes handling deposits and credit facilities and other financial services for corporate and institutional customers; Corporate Finance, which includes arranging structured finance and providing services relating to privatizations, initial public offerings (IPOs), mergers and acquisitions, and Treasury, which provides trading and treasury services and the management of the Bank's funds in money and capital markets.

Sector Banks