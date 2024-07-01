THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE

ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AND FINANCE

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ :ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻢﺳﺍ

Name of Mutual Fund: Housing Bank Securities Fund-

1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ

1610003010111

AM 10:30:12 2024-07-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 01-07-2024 10:30:12 AM

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻖﺒﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Advance disclosure of transactions that will

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ

change ownership of investment units

THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE as an

ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

Investment Manager for the Mutual Fund Housing Bank

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻙﺮﺘﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟ

Securities Fund-1610003010111 announces that it will

ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﺘﺳ ﺎﻬﻧﺎﺑ 1610003010111-ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ

carry out the following transactions which will cause a

ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻡﺎﻫ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﺙﺍﺪﺣﺍ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ

significant change in the percentage of ownership of the

:2024-06-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻠﻟ

investment units on 30-06-2024

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Transaction details:

ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺗ

Change in Housing Bank Fund Units

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ

The effect of the proportion of ownership of investment

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺮﺛﺃ

units

This is kindly to disclose the Change in Housing Bank

ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

Fund Investment Units per the following details:

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ

• As of 30/06/2024:

Outstanding Investment units at the end of 05/2024:

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟ • :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ

18,110 units.

2024/06/30

Number of issued units at the end of 06/2024: 0 units.

:2024/05 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

Number of redeemed units at the end of 06/2024: 96

.ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 18,110

units.

.ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 0 :/202406 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

Outstanding Investment units at the end of 06/2024:

.ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 96 :/202406 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﺓﺩﺮﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

18,014 units.

:06/2024 ﺮﻬﺷ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺣﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

Respectfully yours,

.ﺓﺪﺣﻭ 18,014

The Housing Bank for Trade & Finance Fund Jordan

،ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Securities Fund

ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: SUMAIA EID

SUMAIA EID :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

