Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. The Housing Bank for Trade and Finance
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THBK   JO1100411015

THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE

(THBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
3.700 JOD   -0.54%
03:46aHousing Bank For Trade And Finance : G.a (thbk) 2023 04 09
PU
04/02Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure (THBK) 2023 04 02
PU
03/20Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure (THBK) 2023 03 20
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Housing Bank for Trade and Finance : G.A (THBK) 2023 04 09

04/09/2023 | 03:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE

ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AND FINANCE

AM 10:10:07 2023-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 09-04-2023 10:10:07 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of THE HOUSING BANK FOR

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

TRADE AND FINANCE cordially invites you to attend the

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

will be held at 10:00 on 27-04-2023 at The visual

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Microsoft Teams ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ

electronic communication technology to discuss the

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-03-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 24-03-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

Approve on the Board recommendation to distribute cash

ﺔﻠﻤﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺄﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

dividends to the shareholders for the year 2022, at the rate of 25%

.ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻹﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (% 25) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2022 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻦﻋ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ

of the shares par value

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Page 1 of 2

THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: RAWAN ALSROUJI

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ RAWAN ALSROUJI :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

The Housing Bank for Trade & Finance PSC published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 07:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE
03:46aHousing Bank For Trade And Finance : G.a (thbk) 2023 04 09
PU
04/02Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure (THBK) 2023 04 02
PU
03/20Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure (THBK) 2023 03 20
PU
03/16Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure of NAV-(THBK)-2023-03-16
PU
03/16Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure (THBK) 2023 03 16
PU
02/19Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure of NAV-(THBK)-2023-02-19
PU
02/05The Housing Bank for Trade and Finance Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
02/02Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure of NAV-(THBK)-2023-02-02
PU
02/02Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Disclosure (THBK) 2023 02 02
PU
01/26Housing Bank For Trade And Finance : Board Of Directors Decision-(THBK)-2023-01-26
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 372 M 524 M 524 M
Net income 2022 130 M 183 M 183 M
Net cash 2022 479 M 675 M 675 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 6,85%
Capitalization 1 166 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 913
Free-Float 5,53%
Chart THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE
Duration : Period :
The Housing Bank for Trade and Finance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ammar Basheer Ali Al-Safadi Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Nidal Lutfi Abdul Latif Ahmad Chief Financial Officer
Abdel Elah Mohammed A. Rahman Al-Khatib Chairman
Sahel Al-Beitar Head-Information Technology
Ibtisam Muhammad Sobhi Al Ayoubi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE1.37%1 643
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%158 979
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%72 325
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.52%51 330
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.99%46 364
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.00%41 102
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer