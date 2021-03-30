Log in
The Howard Hughes Corporation    HHC

THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION

(HHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Howard Hughes Corporation :® Announces Dates And Times For 2021 Virtual Investor Day And First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

03/30/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
HOUSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that it will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will release its 2021 first-quarter earnings on Monday, May 10, 2021, after the market closes and will hold its first-quarter conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website prior to the conference call.

2021 Virtual Investor Day
The company's 2021 Virtual Investor Day is open to the public and will feature presentations by David O'Reilly, CEO; Jay Cross, President; and Andrew Davis, SVP, Head of Investments. The live video webcast of the event and related presentation materials may be accessed on the company's website by using this link. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the event and corresponding materials will be available on the company's website (www.howardhughes.com) following the event.

Shareholders may submit questions prior to the Investor Day event by going to app.saytechnologies.com/howardhughes and can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

2021 First-Quarter Earnings Call
To participate in The Howard Hughes Corporation's first-quarter earnings conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-877-885-0477 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 6915204 as the passcode. A live audio webcast will also be available on the company's website (www.howardhughes.com).  

In addition to the dial-in options, institutional and retail shareholders can participate by going to https://app.saytechnologies.com/howard-hughes-2021-q1 to submit questions to Say prior to the Earnings Call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A taped replay of the call will be available on the company's website following the event and can be accessed 24 hours a day through June 11, 2021, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 within Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 10150076.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.   

Media Contact
The Howard Hughes Corporation
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
SVP, Head of Corporate Communications
cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor Relations
The Howard Hughes Corporation
David M. Striph, 281-929-7772
EVP, Head of Operations & Investor Relations
david.striph@howardhughes.com

 

