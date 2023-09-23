Fueling a
Powerful
Legacy
Annual Report 2023
Fueling a Powerful Legacy
HUBCO's impact resonates across communities, energizing both homes and industries with
an unwavering and reliable supply. This year, our theme proudly unfolds its commitment as pioneers in sustainability, paving the way for a greener and brighter future for everyone. With HUBCO's constant dedication, we illuminate a hopeful and optimistic world, striving to make a positive difference in the lives we serve.
Table of Contents
Organizational
04
Sustainability
60
Overview
and Diversity
Vision, Mission & Core Values
05
Corporate Social Responsibility
62
Group Structure
06
Human Resources
64
Geographical Presence
07
Diverse Endeavors
66
Key Highlights
08
Awards & Achievements
68
Company Information
10
A Brief History of HUBCO
12
SWOT Analysis
14
Business Strategy
15
16
Financial
70
Governance
Performance
Board & Leadership
18
Financial Ratios
72
Board & Functional Committees
23
Dupont Analysis
73
Leadership Team
24
Horizontal and Vertical Analysis of
Organizational Structure
25
Statement of Proﬁt or Loss
74
Chairman's Review
26
Horizontal Analysis of Statement of
CEO's Message
28
Financial Position
76
Report of the Directors
30
Vertical Analysis of Statement of
Urdu Translation of Report of the Directors
46
Financial Position
78
Independent Auditor's Review Report
47
Six Years Statement of
Statement of Compliance
48
Proﬁt or Loss at a Glance
80
Independent Assurance Report
50
Six Years Statement of
Statement of Compliance with the
Financial Position at a Glance
81
Shariah Governance Regulations, 2017
52
Summary of Six Years Cash Flow at a Glance
82
Shariah Compliance Review
53
Statement of Value Addition
83
Shariah Compliance Reports
54
Quarterly Financial Analysis
84
Corporate Governance
56
Statement of Cash Flow - Direct Method
85
Calendar of Corporate Events
58
Graphical Presentation
86
Calendar of Major Events
59
Share Price Sensitivity Analysis
89
4
Unconsolidated
Financial
91
Shareholders'
243
Statements
Information
Independent Auditors' Report
92
Pattern of Shareholding
244
Unconsolidated Proﬁt and Loss Account
97
Categories of Shareholding
251
Unconsolidated Statement of
Key Shareholding
252
Comprehensive Income
98
Shareholders' Enquiries
256
Unconsolidated Statement of
Details of Trading in Shares by Directors,
Financial Position
99
Executives, Their Spouse/Minors
257
Unconsolidated Statement of Cash Flows
100
Glossary
258
Unconsolidated Statement of
Notice of the 32 Annual General Meeting
260
Changes in Equity
101
Proxy Form
292
Notes to the Unconsolidated
Proxy Form (Urdu)
294
Financial Statements
102
Consolidated
Financial 155
Statements
Independent Auditors Report
156
Consolidated Proﬁt and Loss Account
161
Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income
162
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
163
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
164
Consolidated Statement of
Changes in Equity
165
Notes to the Consolidated
Financial Statements
166
5
Annual Report 2023
Organizational
Overview
Company Profile
Since 1997, HUBCO has been the leading and largest IPP of Pakistan, injecting 3,581 MW into the national grid while following the international standards of safety and environmental responsibility. With our unwavering commitment to our vision and mission, we are dedicated to spearheading Pakistan's economic and social transformation by providing indigenous and affordable energy to the nation. As we recognize the crucial role that energy plays in driving economic prosperity, we remain persistent in our mission to fueling lives through energy.
Vision
"Fueling lives through energy."
Mission
"To be a growth-oriented company recognized for international standards in safety and environment in providing reliable and affordable energy; serving the country, its stakeholders and local community as a responsible corporate citizen."
Core Values
Passion
Ownership
Winning
Enjoyment
Renewal
China Power Hub Generation Company Limited (CPHGC):
2x660MW Coal-Based Power plant situated in Hub, Balochistan.
6
7
Group
Structure
The Hub Power Company Limited
Subsidiaries
Joint Ventures
•
Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL)
•
Prime International Oil &
•
Hub Power Services Limited (HPSL)
Gas Company Limited (PIOGCL)
•
Laraib Energy Limited (LEL)
•
China Power Hub Operating Company
•
Narowal Energy Limited (NEL)
Limited (CPHOC)
- Thar Energy Limited (TEL)
Associates
Others
• China Power Hub Generation
• Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company
Company (Pvt.) Limited (CPHGC)
Limited (SECMC)
- ThalNova Power Thar (Private) Limited
Geographical Presence
- Gas Processing Plant Capacity
- Coal Mining Capacity
