Annual Report 2023

Fueling a Powerful Legacy

HUBCO's impact resonates across communities, energizing both homes and industries with

an unwavering and reliable supply. This year, our theme proudly unfolds its commitment as pioneers in sustainability, paving the way for a greener and brighter future for everyone. With HUBCO's constant dedication, we illuminate a hopeful and optimistic world, striving to make a positive difference in the lives we serve.

Annual Report 2023

Table of Contents

Organizational

04

Sustainability

60

Overview

and Diversity

Vision, Mission & Core Values

05

Corporate Social Responsibility

62

Group Structure

06

Human Resources

64

Geographical Presence

07

Diverse Endeavors

66

Key Highlights

08

Awards & Achievements

68

Company Information

10

A Brief History of HUBCO

12

SWOT Analysis

14

Business Strategy

15

16

Financial

70

Governance

Performance

Board & Leadership

18

Financial Ratios

72

Board & Functional Committees

23

Dupont Analysis

73

Leadership Team

24

Horizontal and Vertical Analysis of

Organizational Structure

25

Statement of Proﬁt or Loss

74

Chairman's Review

26

Horizontal Analysis of Statement of

CEO's Message

28

Financial Position

76

Report of the Directors

30

Vertical Analysis of Statement of

Urdu Translation of Report of the Directors

46

Financial Position

78

Independent Auditor's Review Report

47

Six Years Statement of

Statement of Compliance

48

Proﬁt or Loss at a Glance

80

Independent Assurance Report

50

Six Years Statement of

Statement of Compliance with the

Financial Position at a Glance

81

Shariah Governance Regulations, 2017

52

Summary of Six Years Cash Flow at a Glance

82

Shariah Compliance Review

53

Statement of Value Addition

83

Shariah Compliance Reports

54

Quarterly Financial Analysis

84

Corporate Governance

56

Statement of Cash Flow - Direct Method

85

Calendar of Corporate Events

58

Graphical Presentation

86

Calendar of Major Events

59

Share Price Sensitivity Analysis

89

4

Unconsolidated

Financial

91

Shareholders'

243

Statements

Information

Independent Auditors' Report

92

Pattern of Shareholding

244

Unconsolidated Proﬁt and Loss Account

97

Categories of Shareholding

251

Unconsolidated Statement of

Key Shareholding

252

Comprehensive Income

98

Shareholders' Enquiries

256

Unconsolidated Statement of

Details of Trading in Shares by Directors,

Financial Position

99

Executives, Their Spouse/Minors

257

Unconsolidated Statement of Cash Flows

100

Glossary

258

Unconsolidated Statement of

Notice of the 32 Annual General Meeting

260

Changes in Equity

101

Proxy Form

292

Notes to the Unconsolidated

Proxy Form (Urdu)

294

Financial Statements

102

Consolidated

Financial 155

Statements

Independent Auditors Report

156

Consolidated Proﬁt and Loss Account

161

Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income

162

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

163

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

164

Consolidated Statement of

Changes in Equity

165

Notes to the Consolidated

Financial Statements

166

Annual Report 2023

Organizational

Overview

Company Profile

Since 1997, HUBCO has been the leading and largest IPP of Pakistan, injecting 3,581 MW into the national grid while following the international standards of safety and environmental responsibility. With our unwavering commitment to our vision and mission, we are dedicated to spearheading Pakistan's economic and social transformation by providing indigenous and affordable energy to the nation. As we recognize the crucial role that energy plays in driving economic prosperity, we remain persistent in our mission to fueling lives through energy.

Vision

"Fueling lives through energy."

Mission

"To be a growth-oriented company recognized for international standards in safety and environment in providing reliable and affordable energy; serving the country, its stakeholders and local community as a responsible corporate citizen."

Core Values

Passion

Ownership

Winning

Enjoyment

Renewal

China Power Hub Generation Company Limited (CPHGC):

2x660MW Coal-Based Power plant situated in Hub, Balochistan.

6

7

Group

Structure

The Hub Power Company Limited

Subsidiaries

Joint Ventures

Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL)

Prime International Oil &

Hub Power Services Limited (HPSL)

Gas Company Limited (PIOGCL)

Laraib Energy Limited (LEL)

China Power Hub Operating Company

Narowal Energy Limited (NEL)

Limited (CPHOC)

  • Thar Energy Limited (TEL)

Associates

Others

China Power Hub Generation

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company

Company (Pvt.) Limited (CPHGC)

Limited (SECMC)

  • ThalNova Power Thar (Private) Limited

Geographical Presence

  • Gas Processing Plant Capacity
  • Coal Mining Capacity

