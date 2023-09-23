an unwavering and reliable supply. This year, our theme proudly unfolds its commitment as pioneers in sustainability, paving the way for a greener and brighter future for everyone. With HUBCO's constant dedication, we illuminate a hopeful and optimistic world, striving to make a positive difference in the lives we serve.

Annual Report 2023

Company Profile

Since 1997, HUBCO has been the leading and largest IPP of Pakistan, injecting 3,581 MW into the national grid while following the international standards of safety and environmental responsibility. With our unwavering commitment to our vision and mission, we are dedicated to spearheading Pakistan's economic and social transformation by providing indigenous and affordable energy to the nation. As we recognize the crucial role that energy plays in driving economic prosperity, we remain persistent in our mission to fueling lives through energy.

Vision

"Fueling lives through energy."

Mission

"To be a growth-oriented company recognized for international standards in safety and environment in providing reliable and affordable energy; serving the country, its stakeholders and local community as a responsible corporate citizen."

Core Values

Passion Ownership Winning