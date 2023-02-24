Hub Power : Corporate Briefing Session - The Hub Power Company Limited

|
The Hub Power Company Ltd
|
|
9th Floor Ocean Tower
|
T +92 21 3587 4677-86
|
Block-9, Main Clifton Road
|
+92 21 3583 9018
|
Karachi Pakistan
|
F +92 21 3587 0397
PSX-8114February 24, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
|
Subject:
|
Corporate Briefing Session -The Hub Power Company Limited
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session of The Hub Power Company Limited ("Company") will be held on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 11:00 am via video-conferencingas per below details:
We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to members of the Exchange. Thank you.
Yours sincerely,
For and on behalf of
The Hub Power Company Limited
________________
Faiza Kapadia Raffay Company Secretary
Following are best practices for a Zoom Meeting that we encourage everyone to follow:
-
All attendees are requested to login with their names and institution name
-
We would request you to dial in 10 Minutes in advance of the meeting
-
Please make sure that while entering the meeting id, kindly enter your name and institution name in the format as 'Full Name - Institution'. Only then you would be allowed to attend the meeting
-
Analysts and shareholders are requested to stay on 'Mute' mode while the CFO is presenting
-
In case of any question or comment, analysts and shareholders are either requested to type a question in the chat box
-
The CFO will ask the analyst to comment once they have written their request on chat