  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. The Hub Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUBC   PK0065001015

THE HUB POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(HUBC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
69.47 PKR   +1.65%
02/17Hub Power : Successful Commercial Operations of ThalNova - 330MW Thar coal power plant
PU
02/15Hub Power : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02/01Hub Power : First List of Unclaimed Dividends and Physical Shares (Phase III) (D40)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Hub Power : Corporate Briefing Session - The Hub Power Company Limited

02/24/2023 | 02:07am EST
The Hub Power Company Ltd

9th Floor Ocean Tower

T +92 21 3587 4677-86

Block-9, Main Clifton Road

+92 21 3583 9018

Karachi Pakistan

F +92 21 3587 0397

PSX-8114February 24, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject:

Corporate Briefing Session -The Hub Power Company Limited

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session of The Hub Power Company Limited ("Company") will be held on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 11:00 am via video-conferencingas per below details:

Venue:

Virtual Zoom Meeting

Meeting Details:

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85880935644?pwd=Zk5VamxXaUhuWjd3em81Nmp

5amsvUT09

Meeting ID: 858 8093 5644

Passcode: 280223

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to members of the Exchange. Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of

The Hub Power Company Limited

________________

Faiza Kapadia Raffay Company Secretary

Following are best practices for a Zoom Meeting that we encourage everyone to follow:

  • All attendees are requested to login with their names and institution name
  • We would request you to dial in 10 Minutes in advance of the meeting
  • Please make sure that while entering the meeting id, kindly enter your name and institution name in the format as 'Full Name - Institution'. Only then you would be allowed to attend the meeting
  • Analysts and shareholders are requested to stay on 'Mute' mode while the CFO is presenting
  • In case of any question or comment, analysts and shareholders are either requested to type a question in the chat box
  • The CFO will ask the analyst to comment once they have written their request on chat

hubpower.com

Disclaimer

Hub Power Company Limited published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 104 B 397 M 397 M
Net income 2023 44 499 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2023 128 B 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,06x
Yield 2023 29,0%
Capitalization 90 113 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 685
Free-Float 79,8%
