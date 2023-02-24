Hub Power : Corporate Briefing Session - The Hub Power Company Limited

The Hub Power Company Ltd 9th Floor Ocean Tower T +92 21 3587 4677-86 Block-9, Main Clifton Road +92 21 3583 9018 Karachi Pakistan F +92 21 3587 0397

PSX-8114February 24, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Corporate Briefing Session -The Hub Power Company Limited

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session of The Hub Power Company Limited ("Company") will be held on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 11:00 am via video-conferencingas per below details:

Venue: Virtual Zoom Meeting Meeting Details: Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85880935644?pwd=Zk5VamxXaUhuWjd3em81Nmp 5amsvUT09 Meeting ID: 858 8093 5644 Passcode: 280223

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to members of the Exchange. Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of

The Hub Power Company Limited

________________

Faiza Kapadia Raffay Company Secretary

