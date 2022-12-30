Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  The Hub Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUBC   PK0065001015

THE HUB POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(HUBC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
62.63 PKR   +0.74%
02:35aHub Power : Disclosure of Material Information
PU
12/08The Hub Power Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
12/08Hub Power : Appointment of Director
PU
Hub Power : Disclosure of Material Information

12/30/2022 | 02:35am EST
The Hub Power Company Ltd

9th Floor Ocean Tower

T +92 21 3587 4677-86

Block-9, Main Clifton Road

+92 21 3583 9018

Karachi Pakistan

F +92 21 3587 0397

PSX 8093

December 30, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

We write in accordance with the applicable provisions of sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Rule 5.6.1. (a) of the PSX Rule Book and with reference to our earlier disclosure notice dated November 17, 2022 relating to acquisition of Eni's business in Pakistan (the Eni Transaction) by Prime International Oil and Gas Company Limited (Prime) which is a 50-50 joint venture between Hub Power Holdings Limited (a fully owned subsidiary of The Hub Power Company Limited) and Eni's Employee Buy-out Group.

In this regard, we are pleased to inform you that, subject to requisite regulatory processes, the Eni Transaction has now been completed. The successful completion of the Eni Transaction is a further testimony of our commitment to continuous growth, diversification of our portfolio and maximizing value to our shareholders. Through Prime, the Hub Power Company will further develop critical indigenous fuel sources for the country and work towards optimum utilization of our natural resources. This will help in reducing the country's reliance on imported fuel sources.

You are requested to disseminate the information to the Members of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

Faiza Kapadia Raffay

Company Secretary

Cc: Director/HOD Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department SECP, Islamabad

hubpower.com

Disclaimer

Hub Power Company Limited published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 07:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
