Hub Power : Disclosure of Material Information

The Hub Power Company Ltd

December 30, 2022
Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

We write in accordance with the applicable provisions of sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Rule 5.6.1. (a) of the PSX Rule Book and with reference to our earlier disclosure notice dated November 17, 2022 relating to acquisition of Eni's business in Pakistan (the Eni Transaction) by Prime International Oil and Gas Company Limited (Prime) which is a 50-50 joint venture between Hub Power Holdings Limited (a fully owned subsidiary of The Hub Power Company Limited) and Eni's Employee Buy-out Group.

In this regard, we are pleased to inform you that, subject to requisite regulatory processes, the Eni Transaction has now been completed. The successful completion of the Eni Transaction is a further testimony of our commitment to continuous growth, diversification of our portfolio and maximizing value to our shareholders. Through Prime, the Hub Power Company will further develop critical indigenous fuel sources for the country and work towards optimum utilization of our natural resources. This will help in reducing the country's reliance on imported fuel sources.

