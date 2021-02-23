Log in
The Pakistan Stock Exchange  >  The Hub Power Company Limited    HUBC   PK0065001015

THE HUB POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(HUBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hub Power : Meeting of the Board of Directors - February 26, 2021

02/23/2021 | 03:50am EST
The Hub Power Company Ltd.

17th Roar, Ocean Tower Btock-9, Main Ctifton Road Karachi, Pakistan

1 +92 3587 4677-86 ÷9227 3583 9018 ÷92 3587 0397

27

F

21

PSX 7912

17th February 2021

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

THE HUB POWER COMPANY LIMITED - BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

This is to inform yoti that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th febrtiary 2021 at 10:00 am. via video-link, to consider and approve the half yearly financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31 SE December 2020.

As required under Clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange, the Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Wednesday, l7 February 2021 to Friday, 26th February 2021 (both days inclusive). Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours since

Sohail Kassamali Company Secretary

CC: The Director Enforcement, SECP, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islainabad

hubpower.com

Disclaimer

Hub Power Company Limited published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 67 796 M 426 M 426 M
Net income 2021 31 825 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,71x
Yield 2021 8,54%
Capitalization 110 B 689 M 689 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 686
Free-Float 100%
Chart THE HUB POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Hub Power Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HUB POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 133,46 PKR
Last Close Price 84,54 PKR
Spread / Highest target 98,7%
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Khalid Mansoor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Nasir Chief Financial Officer
M. Habibullah Khan Chairman
Nazoor A. Baig Technical Director
Shahid Owais Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HUB POWER COMPANY LIMITED6.57%689
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.66%147 187
ENEL S.P.A.-2.40%99 708
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.05%77 428
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.51%67 941
ORSTED A/S-20.92%67 490
