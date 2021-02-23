Hub Power : Meeting of the Board of Directors - February 26, 2021

A r

17th February 2021

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

THE HUB POWER COMPANY LIMITED - BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

This is to inform yoti that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th febrtiary 2021 at 10:00 am. via video-link, to consider and approve the half yearly financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31 SE December 2020.

As required under Clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange, the Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Wednesday, l7 February 2021 to Friday, 26th February 2021 (both days inclusive). Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours since

Sohail Kassamali Company Secretary

CC: The Director Enforcement, SECP, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islainabad

