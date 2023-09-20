Corporate

Analyst

Briefing

September 21, 2023

Contents

  • Company Profile
  • Key Milestones Achieved
  • Operational Highlights
  • Financial Highlights
  • Future Growth

Analyst Briefing | September 2023

Company Profile

Pakistan's first and largest Independent Power Producer with investments across the energy value chain

POWER CAPACITY

MINING CAPACITY

E&P

3,581 MW

7.6 MTPA

10.7 MMBOE

Power Generation Fuel Mix

Hydel, 2%

Imported Coal, 37%

3,581

MW

RFO, 42%

Thar Coal,

18%

Analyst Briefing | September 2023

Key Milestones Achieved

Commercial Operations Date (COD) achieved for three Thar based projects

330 MW

Thar Energy Limited

•COD October 1, 2022

•Post COD 87% availability and 1465 gWh generated

•Top 5 in merit order

  • 330 MW

    ThalNova Power Thar

  • COD February 17, 2023
  • Post COD 98% availability and 1159 gWh generated
  • Top 5 in merit order

  • 7.6 MTPA

    SECMC Phase 2

  • COD October 10, 2022
  • Expansion of mining capacity from 3.8 to 7.6 MTPA
  • Resulting in reduction of coal price from $65/ton to $46/ton

In FY 2023, TEL and TNPTL plants saved ~ USD 150 million to the economy by harnessing the power of Thar

coal and will continue to save ~ USD 380 million annually by reducing our reliance on imported fuels

Analyst Briefing | September 2023

Key Milestones Achieved

Project Completion Date of CPHGC

  • CPGHC's lenders declared Project Completion under the terms of financing agreements on February 23, 2023
  • Following the declaration, Hubco's obligation to maintain USD 150 Mn Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) is released.
  • This will further enable CPGHC to pay dividends to its shareholders subject to availability of distributable profits.

Analyst Briefing | September 2023

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hub Power Company Limited published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 09:08:07 UTC.