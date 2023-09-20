Commercial Operations Date (COD) achieved for three Thar based projects

Resulting in reduction of coal price from $65/ton to $46/ton

Expansion of mining capacity from 3.8 to 7.6 MTPA

In FY 2023, TEL and TNPTL plants saved ~ USD 150 million to the economy by harnessing the power of Thar

coal and will continue to save ~ USD 380 million annually by reducing our reliance on imported fuels