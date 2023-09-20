Corporate
Analyst
Briefing
September 21, 2023
Contents
- Company Profile
- Key Milestones Achieved
- Operational Highlights
- Financial Highlights
- Future Growth
Analyst Briefing | September 2023
Company Profile
Pakistan's first and largest Independent Power Producer with investments across the energy value chain
POWER CAPACITY
MINING CAPACITY
E&P
3,581 MW
7.6 MTPA
10.7 MMBOE
Power Generation Fuel Mix
Hydel, 2%
Imported Coal, 37%
3,581
MW
RFO, 42%
Thar Coal,
18%
Analyst Briefing | September 2023
Key Milestones Achieved
Commercial Operations Date (COD) achieved for three Thar based projects
330 MW
Thar Energy Limited
•COD October 1, 2022
•Post COD 87% availability and 1465 gWh generated
•Top 5 in merit order
330 MW
ThalNova Power Thar
- COD February 17, 2023
- Post COD 98% availability and 1159 gWh generated
- Top 5 in merit order
7.6 MTPA
SECMC Phase 2
- COD October 10, 2022
- Expansion of mining capacity from 3.8 to 7.6 MTPA
- Resulting in reduction of coal price from $65/ton to $46/ton
In FY 2023, TEL and TNPTL plants saved ~ USD 150 million to the economy by harnessing the power of Thar
coal and will continue to save ~ USD 380 million annually by reducing our reliance on imported fuels
Analyst Briefing | September 2023
Key Milestones Achieved
Project Completion Date of CPHGC
- CPGHC's lenders declared Project Completion under the terms of financing agreements on February 23, 2023
- Following the declaration, Hubco's obligation to maintain USD 150 Mn Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) is released.
- This will further enable CPGHC to pay dividends to its shareholders subject to availability of distributable profits.
Analyst Briefing | September 2023
