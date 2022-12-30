Hub Power : Successful Synchronization of 330MW Thar Coal Power Plant - ThalNova with the National Grid

Successful Synchronization of 330 MW Thar Coal Power Plant - ThalNova Power Thar

(Pvt.) Limited with the National Grid

December 30th, 2022: ThalNova Power Thar (Pvt.) Limited (TNPTL) has achieved the momentous milestone of successfully achieving synchronization with the national gird. Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani and several other government officials were also present at the event. The successful transmission of the first electron to the national grid is another step towards ensuring energy security for the country. This significant development is another milestone in HUBCO's endeavors to provide uninterrupted and affordable energy to the country.

TNPTL is a 330 MW mine-mouthlignite-fired power plant at Thar Coal Block II Sindh and is a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Project is a joint venture among Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), Thal Limited, Novatex Limited, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), and Descon Engineering Limited. The foreign financing for the Project was arranged from a Chinese syndicate, led by China Development Bank whereas the local financing has been arranged via a syndicate led by Habib Bank Limited. The project started construction in March 2019 from sponsor's equity to ensure timely Commercial Operation Date (COD) and begin utilizing the local resource of Thar coal as soon as possible. The Financial close of the Project was achieved in September 2020 and COD is expected by January 2023.

Mr. Kamran Kamal (CEO HUBCO) and Mr. Saleemullah Memon (CEO TEL & TN) shared key highlights of the project. During the plant tour He highlighted that ThalNova is a European technology-based power plant with the Boiler, Turbine and Generator designed and manufactured by world renowned company General Electric. This leads to higher reliability standards and controls emissions to even lower than that allowed limits by SEPA. He also highlighted that in 2019, with the vision of empowering the locals of Thar, several locals from Thar were inducted and trained at HUBCO's Hub plant. These trainees are now working as engineers and technicians at ThalNova and Thar Energy Limited (TEL) which is another similar power plant that HUBCO has set up in the same vicinity.