"strengthening of HR capability to promote strategy" in order to increase employees' passion and capability so that we may obtain the strategic personnel allocation required to realize our vision. For example, through the side-job system introduced this April, we had already authorized the side jobs of Shinto priest and movie producer/scriptwriter. I believe through such activities, employees can acquire a broad range of skills, knowledge, and interpersonal connections that they can leverage to vitalize the local economy. Also, by establishing an environment in which a diversity of people can work, we hope to create a virtuous circle of

"Environment and Social Values," as well as the targets of a consolidated ROE of around 5% and consolidated capital ratio of around 10% for "Economic Values," as the values we will create through the realization of our Long-term Vision.

prioritizing our own interests will ultimately result in our profit.We hope to manifest this "Jiri-tari" concept in our future business activities and the conduct of our employees. Based on this concept, we hope to achieve the sustainability KPIs pertaining to material issues for

Our Long-term Vision statement contains the words "evolution of the general consulting group" as opposed to the "transformation to a general consulting group" of the previous medium-term management plan. Here, if we look back at our accomplishments under the previous plan, firstly in terms of framework, we consolidated the corporate consulting functions that had previously been spread between different divisions to newly establish a Consulting Division. Next, in terms of human resource development, we established 114 Meister system as the Bank's internal qualification system, promoted diversification of career paths, and increased the number of "Professional human resources" in consulting, digital, and other areas by 55 people through placement of trainees with outside entities and mid-career recruitment.While pushing ahead with such framework establishment, we also enhanced our consulting services in the areas where customer needs are especially high; namely consulting in relation to business management, human resources, ICT, business continuity, and overseas support. In that regard, I believe we progressed fairly close to our goal of "transformation to a general consulting group" set out in the previous medium-term management plan. In our Long-term Vision 2030, we will further "evolve" the general consulting group frameworks we prepared in our previous plan and

strengthen our ability to find solutions to the issues that our customers and communities face.You may ask, what exactly do we aim for when we say "evolve"? First, in the consulting domain, we will enhance the quality of our consulting through further sophistication of our services. In addition, we will boldly take on the challenge of participating in areas we are now able to due to recent industry deregulation, thus broadening the scope in which we can offer solutions. At the same time as expanding our non-financial businesses, we will continue firmly providing consulting services as a regional bank that has walked alongside customers and communities and accumulated a wealth of knowledge in the financial domain over our long history; recognizing that this is an indispensable part of our business.With the ending of Japan's low-interest policy that has continued for many long years, the Hyakujushi Group's sustainability will no doubt require the sophistication of financial areas and synergism with non-financial areas. I believe the "evolution of the general consulting group" will be achieved by strengthening our ability to find solutions to the issues that our customers and communities face through the above-mentioned initiatives which will lead to an increase in the profit of our main business. P.09-10"Long-termVision 2030"

generating new human capital. We plan on rolling out various other measures related to employees, and would be very happy if the result was employees coming to think "I'm glad I came to work at the Hyakujushi Group," which would in turn lead to customers coming to think "I'm glad I do business with the Hyaku- jushi Group." DX (Digital Transformation) Next is "DX," which we have defined as the "growth engine that will transform business through data and digital technology," and aim to provide customers and communities with new values and experiences as well as dramatically improve productivity. We also exerted efforts in promoting DX in our previous medium -term management plan "Try Mirai (Future)!" through activities such as releasing the 114 Banking app as a non face-to-face channel for our retail customers and preparing for the introduction of a "branch tablet" aimed at alleviating the burden of customers filling out forms in the branch and reducing wait times. In recognition of our efforts, the Ministry of Economy,Trade and Industry certified us as a DX Certified Operator in October 2022, in accordance with its DX certification system. This time, under our "Let's Create a Good 114 " plan, we will