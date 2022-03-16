Log in
    HPC   AU0000187957

THE HYDRATION PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY LIMITED

(HPC)
Hydration Pharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - HPC

03/16/2022 | 06:51pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

THE HYDRATION PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

HPC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

8,962,224

18/03/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

THE HYDRATION PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

620385677

1.3

ASX issuer code

HPC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HPCAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HPC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

8,962,224

18/3/2022

Issue date

18/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

8,962,224

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities are being released from escrow restrictions and therefore no consideration is required to be provided.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

2,150,933.760000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
