Hydration Pharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - HPC

THE HYDRATION PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date HPC ORDINARY FULLY PAID 8,962,224 18/03/2022

