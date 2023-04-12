Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Ince Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WORK   GB00BZBY3Y09

THE INCE GROUP PLC

(WORK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:01 2023-01-03 am EST
5.150 GBX   -.--%
10:48aInce Group enters administration after missing audit deadlines
AN
10:34aLondon-listed Ince Group to Appoint Administrator
MT
03/31Clinical Negligence Services Limited completed the acquisition of business and assets from The Ince Group plc.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ince Group enters administration after missing audit deadlines

04/12/2023 | 10:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - Ince Group PLC on Wednesday said it will enter administration, after a major creditor pulled its support.

The Dagenham, England-based corporate and commercial law firm's shares are currently suspended from trading on AIM, and have been since January. They last traded on December 30 at 0.05 pence.

The shares were suspended due to an incomplete audit of its financial year 2022 results. Ince's financial year runs to March 31.

It had said its auditor BDO LLP has raised further queries in the final stages of quality control in relation to historical accounting treatments which have been addressed.

On Wednesday, Ince Group said that the auditing process has put "increasing pressure on the cash flows of the business." As a result, the company has been holding discussions with its major lender and other creditors, including UK HMRC, to establish their level of support.

However, it said that it has now been informed by a "major creditor" that it will no longer continue to support the business. Therefore, the company is choosing to place it into administration.

Ince has appointed Quantuma as an administrator, in the expectation that Quantuma will sell the company's business to a third party purchaser "as soon as possible."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 100 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2021 0,33 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net Debt 2021 19,2 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 161x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart THE INCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Ince Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Donald Campbell Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Oakes CFO, Director & Financial Controller
Simon John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Jillian Watt Head-Finance & Administration
Carol Claire Ashton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INCE GROUP PLC0.00%23
GATELEY (HOLDINGS) PLC0.00%275
DWF GROUP PLC-17.66%261
KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC5.68%181
ANEXO GROUP PLC-2.37%151
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-29.53%80
