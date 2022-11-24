Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Ince Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WORK   GB00BZBY3Y09

THE INCE GROUP PLC

(WORK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:38 2022-11-24 am EST
6.100 GBX   +5.17%
06:12aInce Group exceeds placing target after completing fundraiser
AN
05:16aInce Group Raises $6 Million Via Placing, Retail Offer
MT
11/23TRADING UPDATES: Helios Underwriting plans to raise GBP13.5 million
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ince Group exceeds placing target after completing fundraiser

11/24/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Ince Group PLC on Thursday said it has raised more than its original target in a share placing, which it launched to fund its core legal services business.

The London-based legal services company has closed the bookbuild for the placing, and noted that while its recently-announced REX retail offer was not part of the fundraise, it was conditional upon its completion.

Before expenses, Ince raised GBP4.7 million, which was considerably more than its original GBP250,000 target.

The company sold 78.8 million shares in placing, and 167,985 in the retail offer, both at 6 pence per share and at a premium of 5%.

Chief Executive Officer David Brown's holding remains unchanged at 20.7 million shares, but this now represent a 5.6% stake.

"Following this successful fundraise we will continue to progress our re-focused strategy and seize the increasing opportunities for growth and cost rationalisation within the business. I'm delighted with the results this strategy has already delivered in such a short time and look forward to what more can be achieved in the future", said CEO Brown.

Ince shares were trading 5.3% higher at 6.11p each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about THE INCE GROUP PLC
06:12aInce Group exceeds placing target after completing fundraiser
AN
05:16aInce Group Raises $6 Million Via Placing, Retail Offer
MT
11/23TRADING UPDATES: Helios Underwriting plans to raise GBP13.5 million
AN
11/16Ince Group Agrees to Sell Arden Partners Unit to Zeus Group
MT
11/16The Ince Group plc entered into an agreement to acquire Arden Partners plc from The Inc..
CI
11/09EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Gelion gets new CEO; Spectral names COO
AN
11/09The Ince Group plc Announces Appointment of Jennette Newman to the Board as an Executiv..
CI
11/07Not exactly child's play
AQ
10/11Ince Group Reports Higher Savings from Cutting Cost
MT
10/07Ince Group Up 10% With Subscription By Corporate Investor Beckington
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 97,1 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,2 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,62%
Capitalization 16,7 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart THE INCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Ince Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,80 GBX
Average target price 41,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 607%
Managers and Directors
Donald Campbell Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Oakes CFO, Director & Financial Controller
Simon John Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Jillian Watt Head-Finance & Administration
Carol Claire Ashton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INCE GROUP PLC-83.43%20
DWF GROUP PLC-31.23%285
GATELEY (HOLDINGS) PLC-25.27%261
KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC-46.99%166
ANEXO GROUP PLC-18.59%156
RBG HOLDINGS PLC-24.64%101