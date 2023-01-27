Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Ince Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WORK   GB00BZBY3Y09

THE INCE GROUP PLC

(WORK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:01 2023-01-03 am EST
5.150 GBX    0.00%
05:34aInce agrees GBP1.3 million sale of legal practice to Enable Law
AN
05:33aInce Group Reaches Agreement To Sell Non-core Business
MT
01/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
Summary 
Summary

Ince agrees GBP1.3 million sale of legal practice to Enable Law

01/27/2023 | 05:34am EST
(Alliance News) - Ince Group PLC on Friday said it agreed to sell its personal injury and clinical practice to Clinical Negligence Services Ltd for a cash consideration of GBP1.3 million.

Clinical Negligence Services trades as Enable Law.

Ince is a London-based corporate and commercial law firm specialising in the shipping, insurance, aviation, energy, construction/real estate and high-net-worth advisory sectors.

The proposed disposal of the Bristol-based practice is expected to complete during February, subject to binding contracts and the satisfaction of conditions such as approval from Ince's principal lending bank.

Ince said the sale is part of its strategy to dispose of non-core businesses and focus its insurance practice on corporate insurer clients in the defendant-side market. In the last year, six partners have joined the group.

It added the sale would be applied to Ince's working capital requirements, reduce its cost base, generate cash and free up management time for the new leadership team's strategy.

It will retain the proposed disposed asset's offices at Queen Square House, Bristol, saying it will continue to be an active regional hub and a key part of the group's strategy in the UK.

Ince has granted Enable Law exclusivity over the disposal until February 28, at which point this will terminate if a binding agreement has not been reached.

Shares in Ince traded flat at 4.95 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 94,0 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,4 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,71%
Capitalization 18,9 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 59,9%
