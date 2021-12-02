Income & Growth VCT : Dividend Declaration

THE INCOME & GROWTH VCT PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800FPC15FNM74YD92

Dividend Declaration

The Board of The Income & Growth VCT plc announces that it has declared an interim dividend of 4.00 pence per ordinary share, in respect of the year ending 31 September 2021. The dividend will be paid on 7 January 2022 to Shareholders on the Register on 10 December 2021.

Shareholders wishing to amend their participation in the Dividend Investment Scheme in time for their preference to come into effect for this dividend payment must submit their instruction to the Scheme Administrator, Link Group, by no later than 16 December 2021. For further details, please see the Company's website www.mig4vct.co.uk, under the "Dividends" heading.

For further information, please contact:

Gresham House Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7382 0999