BENGALURU, June 27 (Reuters) - UltraTech Cement , India's top cement producer by capacity, said on Thursday it will buy a 23% stake in India Cements for up to 18.85 billion rupees (about $226 million).

UltraTech said it would buy 70.6 million India Cements shares for up to 267 rupees each, a 1.7% premium to the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

India Cements's shares jumped 10% to nearly 289 rupees in initial trade, while UltraTech's shares rose 5.2%.

UltraTech's stake in Chennai-based India Cements comes as it jostles for market share with the Adani group's Ambuja and ACC cement companies.

Earlier this month, Ambuja bought Penna Cement Industries in a $1.25 billion deal.

Last year, UltraTech had bought Kesoram Industries' cement business for $645 million. ($1 = 83.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)