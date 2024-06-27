BENGALURU (Reuters) - UltraTech Cement, India's top cement producer by capacity, said on Thursday that it will buy a 23% stake in India Cements for up to 267 rupees per share.
(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
