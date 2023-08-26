The Indian Card Clothing Company Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of card clothing. The Company's segments include Card Clothing and Realty. The Company's geographic segments include Domestic Sales and Export Sales. It offers carding solutions by application, which includes card clothing, card room machinery and upgradation products; by material type, which includes cotton and synthetics, woolen and others, and metallic wires for non-woven, and by product type, which includes cylinder wires, doffer wires, lickerin wires and flat tops. It specializes in manufacturing a variety of tops that are suitable for different fibers on various card makes. Its cylinder wires are available in ProLyf Series, MaxLyf Series, Primus Series, Maxus+ Series, Tenace Series, Stylus Series, Crystal Series and Standard Series. It holds a dominant position in the market with its portfolio of carding solutions. Its plant is located at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.