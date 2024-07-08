"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 203 read with Schedule V and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force) ("Act") the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, based on the annual evaluation of the performance report of Mr. Mayur R. Doshi, Executive Director carried out by the Board and as recommended by the Nomination and remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors and such other approvals, as may be necessary and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice from a member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, the consent of the Members be and is hereby accorded to the appointment of Mr. Mayur R. Doshi (DIN: 00250358) as Vice-Chairman & Joint Managing Director of the Company for a period of three years from 1st July, 2024 to 30th June, 2027 on the remuneration, perquisites and allowances and on other terms and conditions (including the remuneration to be paid in the event of no profits or inadequate profits in any financial year during the aforesaid period) as set out in the draft Agreement to be entered into between the Company and Mr.Mayur R. Doshi, a copy of which is tabled before the meeting and initialled by the Director is hereby specifically approved with liberty and power/authority to the Board of Directors (including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) to increase, revise, amend, alter or vary the terms of appointment and the remuneration, perquisites and allowances including monetary value thereof as set out in the Agreement at any time and from time to time and in such manner as the Board of Directors may deem fit and as may be agreed to between the Board and Mr. Mayur R. Doshi so as not to exceed the maximum limit for the payment of remuneration as per applicable provisions of the Act read with Schedule V and the Rules thereunder of the Act or any re-enactment/amendment to the Act, but however

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31

NOTICE is hereby given that the NINETY-EIGHTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Company will be held through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") as scheduled below to transact the following business:-

that such remuneration will exceed the limit of annual remuneration of ` 5 Crore or 2.50% of the net profits of the Company, whichever is higher where there is one such Executive Director of the Company or will exceed the limit of 5% of net profits of the Company where there are more than one such Executive Directors who are promoters or members of the promoter group till the expiry of their respective terms of such Executive Directors as required under Regulation 17(6)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee be and is hereby authorized and empowered to increase, alter or vary the terms of appointment, other terms, including remuneration and perquisites, monetary value thereof and minimum remuneration as set out in the draft Agreement at any time and from time to time in such manner as the Board of Directors may deem fit and as may be agreed to between the Board and Mr. Mayur R. Doshi so as not to exceed the maximum overall limit for the payment of remuneration specified under the Act read with applicable Rules thereunder and Schedule V including any re-enactments / amendments thereto.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution the Board of Directors (including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) be and are hereby authorised to do all acts, deeds, matters and things as the Board of Directors (including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) may in their absolute discretion deem necessary, expedient, usual and proper in the best interest of the Company."

5. Appointment of Mr. Ashish Girdharilal Vaid (DIN 00086718) as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as a

Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT Mr. Ashish Girdharilal Vaid (DIN 00086718), who is eligible for appointment and who has consented to act as Director of the Company and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member under Section 160(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") proposing his candidature for the office of Director of the Company, (Non-Executive, Independent

Director) of the Company with effect from 25th July, 2024 to 24th July, 2029 subject to the approval of the Members in terms of Section 161 of the Act read with the Articles of Association of the Company be and is hereby appointed as an Additional Director (Non- Executive, Independent Director) of the Company, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors in terms of Section 161 of the Act read with the Articles of Association of the Company.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act read with Schedule IV to the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Regulation 17 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended from time to time, provisions of Articles of Association of the Company,

recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors, the appointment of Mr. Ashish Girdharilal Vaid (58 years) who meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation