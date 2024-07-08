Board of Directors
Mr. Rajas R. Doshi
: Chairman & Managing Director
Mr. Mayur R. Doshi
: Vice-Chairman & Joint Managing Director (w.e.f. 1st July, 2024)
Executive Director (upto 30th June, 2024)
Ms. Jyoti R. Doshi
: Non-Executive Director
Ms. Anima B. Kapadia
: Non-Executive Director
Mr. Rajendra M. Gandhi
: Independent Director (Upto 24th July, 2024)
Mr. Vijay Kumar Jatia
: Independent Director (Upto 24th July, 2024)
Ms. Sucheta N. Shah
: Independent Director
Mr. Nandan S. Damani
: Independent Director
Mr. Ashish G. Vaid
: Independent Director (w.e.f. 25th July, 2024)
Mr. Rohit R. Dhoot
: Independent Director (w.e.f. 25th July, 2024)
Vice President -
Mr. S. M. Mandke
Company Secretary
Vice President - CFO
Mr. M. S. Rajadhyaksha
Executives
Mr. G. Pundareekam
: Vice President
Mr. Ajay Asthana
: Vice President
Mr. D. H. Argade
: Sr. General Manager
Mr. Shashank J. Shah
: Sr. General Manager - R&D
Mr. Avinash Desai
: Sr. General Manager - HR
Mr. C. Unnikrishnan
: Sr. General Manager - IT
Mr. M. N. Gawade
: General Manager - Internal Audit
Mr. S.G. Chavan
: General Manager - Purchase
Auditors
M/s. K. S. AIYAR & CO., Chartered Accountants,
F-7, Laxmi Mills, Shakti Mills Lane,
(Off. Dr. E. Moses Road), Mahalaxmi, Mumbai - 400011
Solicitors
M/s. Daphtary Ferreira & Divan
M/s. Argus Partners
Bankers
State Bank of India
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Bank of Baroda
ICICI Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank Ltd.
AXIS Bank Ltd.
Union Bank of India
Registrar and Transfer Agent
M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
C-101, 247 Park, L. B. S. Marg, Vikhroli (W),
Mumbai - 400 083
Tel No.
: 022-49186270
Fax No.
: 022-49186060
: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Registered Office
Construction House, 2nd Floor,
5, Walchand Hirachand Road,
Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001
Tel No.
: 022-22618091 / 92
: 022-40748181
Fax No.
: 022-22656863
: info@indianhumepipe.com
Website
: www.indianhumepipe.com
CIN No.
: L51500MH1926PLC001255
Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 1st August, 2024, at 2.30 p.m. (IST)
Through Video Conferencing ("VC") /
Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM")
Contents
Notice
02
Management Discussion and Analysis Report
20
Board's Report
30
Secretarial Auditors' Report
41
Corporate Governance Report
45
Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance
59
Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
60
Independent Auditor's Report
80
Balance Sheet
88
Statement of Profit and Loss
89
Cash Flow Statement
90
Statement of Changes in Equity
91
Notes to Financial Statement
92
Important Fianancial Statistics
136
1
Annual Report 2023-24
NOTICE
NOTICE is hereby given that the NINETY-EIGHTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Company will be held through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") as scheduled below to transact the following business:-
DAY
: Thursday
DATE
:
1st August, 2024
TIME
:
2.30 P.M. (IST)
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
-
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 including the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss Account for the year ended on that date and the
Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon.
- To declare dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.
- To appoint a Director in place of Ms. Jyoti R. Doshi (DIN 00095732), who retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re- appointment.
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
4. Appointment of Mr. Mayur R. Doshi (DIN 00250358) as Vice-Chairman & Joint Managing Director of the Company.
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as a
Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 203 read with Schedule V and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force) ("Act") the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, based on the annual evaluation of the performance report of Mr. Mayur R. Doshi, Executive Director carried out by the Board and as recommended by the Nomination and remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors and such other approvals, as may be necessary and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice from a member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, the consent of the Members be and is hereby accorded to the appointment of Mr. Mayur R. Doshi (DIN: 00250358) as Vice-Chairman & Joint Managing Director of the Company for a period of three years from 1st July, 2024 to 30th June, 2027 on the remuneration, perquisites and allowances and on other terms and conditions (including the remuneration to be paid in the event of no profits or inadequate profits in any financial year during the aforesaid period) as set out in the draft Agreement to be entered into between the Company and Mr.Mayur R. Doshi, a copy of which is tabled before the meeting and initialled by the Director is hereby specifically approved with liberty and power/authority to the Board of Directors (including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) to increase, revise, amend, alter or vary the terms of appointment and the remuneration, perquisites and allowances including monetary value thereof as set out in the Agreement at any time and from time to time and in such manner as the Board of Directors may deem fit and as may be agreed to between the Board and Mr. Mayur R. Doshi so as not to exceed the maximum limit for the payment of remuneration as per applicable provisions of the Act read with Schedule V and the Rules thereunder of the Act or any re-enactment/amendment to the Act, but however
that such remuneration will exceed the limit of annual remuneration of ` 5 Crore or 2.50% of the net profits of the Company, whichever is higher where there is one such Executive Director of the Company or will exceed the limit of 5% of net profits of the Company where there are more than one such Executive Directors who are promoters or members of the promoter group till the expiry of their respective terms of such Executive Directors as required under Regulation 17(6)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee be and is hereby authorized and empowered to increase, alter or vary the terms of appointment, other terms, including remuneration and perquisites, monetary value thereof and minimum remuneration as set out in the draft Agreement at any time and from time to time in such manner as the Board of Directors may deem fit and as may be agreed to between the Board and Mr. Mayur R. Doshi so as not to exceed the maximum overall limit for the payment of remuneration specified under the Act read with applicable Rules thereunder and Schedule V including any re-enactments / amendments thereto.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution the Board of Directors (including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) be and are hereby authorised to do all acts, deeds, matters and things as the Board of Directors (including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) may in their absolute discretion deem necessary, expedient, usual and proper in the best interest of the Company."
5. Appointment of Mr. Ashish Girdharilal Vaid (DIN 00086718) as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as a
Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT Mr. Ashish Girdharilal Vaid (DIN 00086718), who is eligible for appointment and who has consented to act as Director of the Company and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member under Section 160(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") proposing his candidature for the office of Director of the Company, (Non-Executive, Independent
Director) of the Company with effect from 25th July, 2024 to 24th July, 2029 subject to the approval of the Members in terms of Section 161 of the Act read with the Articles of Association of the Company be and is hereby appointed as an Additional Director (Non- Executive, Independent Director) of the Company, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors in terms of Section 161 of the Act read with the Articles of Association of the Company.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act read with Schedule IV to the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Regulation 17 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended from time to time, provisions of Articles of Association of the Company,
recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors, the appointment of Mr. Ashish Girdharilal Vaid (58 years) who meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited
2
NOTICE
16(1)(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations and who has submitted a declaration to that effect, and who is eligible for appointment as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the first term from 25th July, 2024 to 24th July, 2029 be and is hereby approved and that he shall not be liable to retire by rotation.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper and expedient to give effect to this resolution."
- Appointment of Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot (DIN 00016856) as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as a
Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot (DIN 00016856), who is eligible for appointment and who has consented to act as Director of the Company and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member under Section 160(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") proposing his candidature for the office of Director of the Company, (Non-Executive, Independent
Director) of the Company with effect from 25th July, 2024 to 24th July, 2029 subject to the approval of the Members in terms of Section 161 of the Act read with the Articles of Association of the Company be and is hereby appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent Director) of the Company, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors in terms of Section 161 of the Act read with the Articles of Association of the Company.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act read with Schedule IV to the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Regulation 17 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended from time to time, provisions of Articles of Association of the Company, recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to the appointment of Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot (55 years) who meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations and who has submitted a declaration to that effect, and who is eligible for appointment as a Non-Executive Independent
Director of the Company for the first term from 25th July, 2024 to 24th July, 2029 be and is hereby approved and that he shall not be liable to retire by rotation.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper and expedient to give effect to this resolution."
-
Ratification of remuneration to Cost Auditor for the Financial Year
2024-25.
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an
Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148, Rules thereunder and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any amendments thereto or any statutory
modification(s) or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force) and as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, the remuneration of
- 1,20,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Twenty Thousand only) payable to Mr. Subodh C. Mawalankar, Cost Accountant, Membership No. 9041 as Cost Auditor to conduct the audit of cost records of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025, to be paid, as also the payment of GST as applicable and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses and / or travelling expenses incurred by him in connection with the aforesaid cost audit be and is hereby ratified and confirmed.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds, things and matters as may be necessary, proper or expedient for giving effect to the above resolution."
By Order of the Board of Directors,
For The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd.
S. M. Mandke Vice President- Company Secretary
Registered Office: Construction House, 2nd Floor, 5, Walchand Hirachand Road, Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001
Tel No. : 022-22618091 / 92, 40748181
Fax No. : 022-22656863
email : info@indianhumepipe.com
Website : www.indianhumepipe.com
CIN No. : L51500MH1926PLC001255
Date : 16th May, 2024
NOTES:-
1. General instructions for accessing and participating in the 98th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") through VC/OAVM Facility and voting through electronic means including remote e-Voting:-
- The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') vide its General Circular No. 14/2020 dated 8th April, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, General Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, General Circular No. 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated 28th September, 2020, General Circular No. 39/2020 dated 31st December, 2020, General Circular No. 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021, General Circular No. 19/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, General Circular No. 21/2021 dated 14th December, 2021, General Circular No. 2/2022 dated 5th May, 2022, General Circular No.11/2022 dated 28th December, 2022 and General Circular No. 09/2023 dated 25th September, 2023 and all other relevant circulars issued from time to time, allowed companies whose AGMs are due in the year, 2024, to conduct their AGMs on or before 30th September, 2024, in accordance with the requirements laid down in Para 3 and 4 of the General Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020 (collectively "MCA Circulars") and The Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI') also issued Circular No.SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/ 2020/79 dated 12th May 2020, Circular No.SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/ 2021/11 dated 15th January, 2021, Circular No.SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/ CIR/P/2022/62 dated 13th May, 2022 and Circular No.SEBI/HO/
3
Annual Report 2023-24
NOTICE
CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/4 dated 5th January, 2023 for relaxation on holding AGM through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"). Further SEBI vide Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/167 dated 7th October, 2023 has given relaxation upto 30th September, 2024 ("SEBI Circular"). In compliance with these Circulars, provisions of the Act and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the 98th AGM of the Company is being conducted through VC/ OAVM Facility, which does not require physical presence of members at a common venue. The deemed venue for the 98th AGM shall be the Registered Office of the Company.
- Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, a Member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf and the proxy need not be a Member of the Company. However, in terms of the MCA Circulars since the physical attendance of Members has been dispensed with, there is no requirement of appointment of proxies. Accordingly, the facility of appointment of proxies by Members under Section 105 of the Act will not be available for the 98th AGM. Hence the Proxy Form and Attendance Slip are not annexed to this Notice.
- In pursuance of Section 112 and Section 113 of the Act, representatives of the Members may be appointed for the purpose of voting through remote e-Voting, for participation in the 98th AGM through VC/OAVM Facility and e-Voting during the 98th AGM. Institutional / Corporate Shareholders (i.e. other than individuals/HUF, NRI, etc.) are required to send a scanned copy (PDF/JPG Format) of its Board or governing body Resolution/Authorization etc., authorizing its representative to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM on its behalf and to vote through remote e-voting. The said Resolution/Authorization shall be sent to the Scrutinizer by email through its registered email address to jhr@jhrasso.com with a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.com.
- In compliance with the aforesaid MCA and SEBI Circulars, the Notice of 98th AGM along with the Annual Report 2023-24 is being sent by electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ DPs. The Company will send hard copy of full Annual Report 2023-24 to those shareholders who requested for the same. Members may note that this Notice and Annual Report 2023-24 is available on the Company's website, www. indianhumepipe.com, websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively and on the website of NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com.
- Since the AGM will be held through VC/OAVM Facility, the Route Map is not annexed in this Notice.
- The Company has engaged National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") which is providing facility for voting through remote e-Voting, for participation in the 98th AGM through VC/OAVM Facility and e-Voting during the 98th AGM.
- Members may join the 98th AGM through VC/OAVM facility. For joining the 98th AGM through VC/OAVM the facility shall open 30 minutes before the time scheduled for the AGM i.e at 2.00 p.m. (IST). The facility for joining AGM will be closed on
expiry of 30 minutes from the scheduled time of the 98th AGM i.e. at 3.00 p.m. (IST).
- Members may note that the VC/OAVM facility, provided by NSDL, allows participation of at least 1,000 Members on a first-come-first-served basis. The large shareholders (i.e. shareholders holding 2% or more shareholding), promoters, institutional investors, directors, key managerial personnel, the Chairpersons of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Auditors, etc. can attend the 98th AGM without any restriction on account of first-come-first-served principle.
- Attendance of the Members participating in the 98th AGM through VC/OAVM Facility shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act.
- Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Act read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("ICSI") and Regulation 44 of Listing Regulations read with MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars, the Company is providing remote e-Voting facility to its Members in respect of the business to be transacted at the 98th AGM and facility for those Members participating in the 98th AGM to cast vote through e-Voting system during the 98th AGM.
- The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 setting out all material facts concerning the business under Item No.4 to 7 of the accompanying Notice is annexed hereto.
- The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16th May, 2024 considered that the special business under Item No. 4 to 7, being considered unavoidable, be transacted at the 98th AGM of the Company through VC/OAVM Facility.
- Members who would like to express their views/ask questions as a speaker at the 98th AGM may pre-register themselves by sending a request from their registered e-mail address mentioning their names, DP ID and Client ID/Folio number, PAN and mobile number at investors@indianhumepipe.com between Monday, 22nd July, 2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) to Friday, 26th July, 2024 (5.00 p.m. IST). Only those Members who have pre- registered themselves as a speaker will be allowed to express their views/ask questions during the AGM. The Company reserves its right to restrict the number of speakers depending on the availability of time for the AGM.
- Members who wish to seek information on accounts and Annual Report 2023-24 may send their questions/queries in advance to the Company mentioning their name, DP-ID and Client-ID/Folio No, PAN, Mobile Number at investors@indianhumepipe.com upto Friday, 26th July, 2024 (5.00 p.m. IST). The questions/ queries will be suitably replied by the Company to the extent possible or to the registered email id of the Shareholders.
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited
4
NOTICE
- The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 20th July, 2024 to Thursday, 1st August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 98th Annual General Meeting.
- The Dividend of `1.50/- per equity share of ` 2/- each (75%) on paid-up share capital of 5,26,81,770 Equity Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting) subject to tax deduction at source will be paid on or after 6th August, 2024 to those Members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Book Closure date.
SEBI vide its Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ POD-1/P/ CIR/2024/37 dated May 7, 2024, has mandated that with effect from April 1, 2024, dividend to security holders who are holding securities in physical form, shall be paid only through electronic mode. Such payment shall be made only after the shareholders furnish their PAN, contact details (postal address with PIN and mobile number), bank account details & specimen signature ("KYC") and choice of Nomination. Further, relevant FAQs published by SEBI on its website can be viewed at the following link: https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_ data/faqfiles/jan-2024/1704433843359.pdf
Members holding shares in physical form, who have not updated their mandate for receiving the dividends directly in their bank accounts through Electronic Clearing Service or any other means ("Electronic Bank Mandate"), can register their Electronic Bank Mandate to receive dividends directly into their bank account electronically or any other means, by sending scanned copy of the following details/ documents to the Company at investors@indianhumepipe.com latest by 20th July, 2024.
- a signed request letter mentioning your name, folio number, complete address and following details relating to bank account in which the dividend is to be received:
- Name and Branch of Bank and Bank Account type;
- Bank Account Number allotted by your bank after implementation of Core Banking Solutions; and
- 11-digitIFSC Code.
- self attested scanned copy of cancelled cheque bearing the name of the member or first holder, in case shares are held jointly;
- self attested scanned copy of the PAN Card; and
- self attested scanned copy of any document (such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Election Identity Card, Passport) in support of the address of the member, as registered with the Company.
For the members holding shares in demat mode, please update your Electronic Bank Mandate through your Depository Participant(s).
4. Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their shareholdings maintained under Section 170 of the Act and the Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which the Directors are interested, maintained under Section 189 of the Act, will be open and accessible electronically for inspection during the continuance of the 98th AGM to any person attending the meeting. All documents referred to in the Notice will also be available for electronic inspection without
any fees by the Members from the date of circulation of this Notice up to the date of AGM i.e. Thursday, 1st August, 2024. Members may write to the Company at investors@indianhumepipe.com in this regard by mentioning "Request for Inspection" in the subject of the email.
Documents referred to in the accompanying Notice of the 98th AGM and the Explanatory Statement shall be available at the Registered Office of the Company for inspection without any fee during normal business hours (10:00 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.) on all working days except Saturday & Sunday, up to and including the date of the 98th AGM of the Company.
-
Members holding shares in Physical mode are requested to demat their shares in order to reap the advantages of holding their shares in electronic form like no risk of loss of share certificate, transfer form, speedier share transfer, no stamp duty on transfer of shares etc.
Members are aware that the Company's Shares are compulsorily traded in electronic form only. Presently 99.09% of shares are in demat mode.
Therefore, Members holding shares in physical form are requested and encouraged to consider converting their holding in dematerialised form to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and for ease of portfolio management. Members can contact the Share Department of the Company or M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., Registrar Transfer Agent for assistance in this regard.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its Circular No.SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/37 dated 16th March, 2023 (now rescinded due to issuance of Master Circular dated May 17, 2023) and Circular No.SEBI/HO/MIRSD/POD- 1/P/CIR/2023/181 dated November 17, 2023 has mandated the submission of PAN, KYC details (i.e., Postal Address with Pin Code, email address, mobile number, bank account details) and nomination by holders of physical securities. Shareholders are requested to submit their PAN, KYC and nomination details to the Company's RTA, M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd, at C -101, 247 Park, L. B. S. Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083, Telephone No: 022-49186270 email id rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in. The forms for updating the same are available at http://www.indianhumepipe.com/LinkClick. aspx?fileticket=Fw0yepdbPv8%3d&tabid=129
Members holding shares in electronic form are, therefore, requested to submit their PAN to their DP.
- Members may note that the Income Tax Act, 1961, ("the IT Act") as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, mandates that dividends paid or distributed by a company on or after April 01, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of members. The Company shall therefore be required to deduct tax at source (TDS) at the time of making the payment of dividend. In order to enable us to determine the appropriate TDS rate as applicable, members are requested to submit the following documents in accordance with the provisions of the IT Act.
For Resident shareholders, taxes shall be deducted at source under Section 194 of the IT Act as follows, Members having valid
PAN @10% or as notified by the Government of India. Members not having valid PAN @20% or as notified by the Government of India.
For Shareholders who are identified as "Specified Persons" under Sec
206AB of the Act, higher tax rate as applicable would be deducted if,
5
Annual Report 2023-24
NOTICE
- Shareholder has not filed the returns of income for both of the two assessment years relevant to the two previous years immediately before the previous year in which tax is required to be deducted/ collected. Two previous years for FY 2024-25 would be FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23.
- Aggregate of tax deducted at source and tax collected at source is rupees fifty thousand or more in each of these two previous years.
For the purpose of TDS, Company will verify the status (i.e.,
Specified Person or not) from the Government enabled online facility and deduct TDS accordingly.
However, no tax shall be deducted on the dividend payable to a resident individual if the total dividend to be received by them during Financial Year 2024-25 does not exceed ` 5,000 and also in cases where members provide Form 15G (applicable to an individual below the age of 60 years) / Form 15H (applicable to individuals aged 60 years or more) subject to conditions specified in the IT Act. Resident shareholders may also submit any other document/certificate as prescribed under the IT Act to claim a lower /Nil withholding tax. Registered members may also submit any other document/certificate as prescribed under the IT Act to claim a lower /Nil withholding tax upto 20th July, 2024. PAN is mandatory for members providing Form 15G / 15H or any other document/certificate as mentioned above.
For Non-residentshareholders, taxes are required to be withheld in accordance with the provisions of Section 195 and other applicable sections of the IT Act, at the rates in force. The withholding tax shall be at the rate of 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) or as notified by the Government of India on the amount of dividend payable. However, as per Section 90 of the IT Act, non-resident shareholders have the option to be governed by the provisions of the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and the country of tax residence of the member, if they are more beneficial to them. For this purpose, i.e. to avail the benefits under the DTAA, non-resident shareholders will have to provide the following : • Copy of the PAN card allotted by the Indian Income Tax authorities duly attested by the member • Copy of Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) for the FY 2023-24 obtained from the revenue authorities of the country of tax residence, duly attested by member • Self-declaration in Form 10F • Self-declaration by the shareholder of having no permanent establishment in India in accordance with the applicable tax treaty
• Self-declaration of beneficial ownership by the non-resident shareholder • Any other documents as prescribed under the IT Act for lower withholding of taxes if applicable, duly attested by member. In case of Foreign Institutional Investors / Foreign Portfolio Investors, tax will be deducted under Section 196D of the IT Act @ 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess). The aforementioned documents are required to be sent by email to ihpltaxexemption@linkintime.co.in upto 20th July, 2024.
7. To support the "GREEN INITIATIVE" of the Government & SEBI and enable the Company to send Annual Reports, Notices, documents, communications and dividend payment intimation to the Members through Email ids and to facilitate receiving of dividend to the Bank account of the Members through ECS/NECS, the members holding shares in physical form are requested to register/ update their Email Ids and Bank details by downloading the Shareholder Information Form from the Company's website www.indianhumepipe.com in "Investors - download forms" and submit the same to Registrar &
Share Transfer Agent, M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. The Shareholders holding shares in demat mode are requested to register/update their Email Ids and Bank details with their Depository Participants.
- Members are requested to intimate changes, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, email address, telephone/mobile numbers, Permanent Account Number (PAN), mandates, nominations, power of attorney, bank details such as, name of the bank and branch details, bank account number, MICR code, IFSC code, etc., to their DPs in case the shares are held by them in electronic form and to M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company in case the shares are held by them in physical form.
- In accordance with the provisions of Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2013, members are entitled to make nominations in respect of the Equity Shares held by them in physical form. Members desirous of making nominations may obtain the prescribed form from the Registrar & Share Transfer Agents, M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd or may download from the Company's website www.indianhumepipe.com. In respect of shares held in dematerialize form, the nomination may be filed with respective Depository Participants.
- Members holding shares in physical form, in identical order of names, in more than one folio are requested to send to the Company or M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, the details of such folios together with the share certificates for consolidating their holdings in one folio. A consolidated share certificate will be issued to such
Members after making requisite changes.
- In case of joint holders attending the Meeting, the joint holder who is higher in the order of names will be entitled to vote at the Meeting, if not already voted through remote e-voting.
- Members wishing to claim dividends, which remain unclaimed for financial year 2016-17 and onwards are requested to contact
M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company at C -101, 247 Park, L. B. S. Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083, Telephone No: 022-49186270 email id rnt. helpdesk@linkintime.co.in. The due date of transfer of unpaid/ unclaimed Dividend (Final) for F.Y. 2016-17 is 14.08.2024. Members are requested to note that dividends not claimed for seven years from the date of declaration will be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).
The unpaid/ unclaimed dividend for the following financial years is due for transfer to IEPF on the following respective due dates:
Financial
Date of declaration
Date of
Due date of
year
of Dividend
Payment of
Transfer to
Dividend
IEPF
2016-17
10-07-2017(Final)
12-07-2017
14-08-2024
2017-18
20-07-2018
24-07-2018
24-08-2025
2018-19
26-07-2019
31-07-2019
31-08-2026
2019-20
04-09-2020
08-09-2020
10-10-2027
2020-21
26-08-2021
31-08-2021
01-10-2028
2021-22
28-07-2022
02-08-2022
02-09-2029
2022-23
03-08-2023
08-08-2023
07-09-2030
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited
6
NOTICE
As per Section 124(6) of the Act read with the IEPF Rules as amended, all the underlying shares in respect of which dividend has remained unpaid/unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more are required to be transferred to the Demat Account of the IEPF Authority.
Accordingly, the Company had transferred 38,330 equity shares to the demat account of IEPF during the Financial year 2023-24. The members are requested to claim their shares and unclaimed dividend from IEPF authority as per procedure set out in the IEPF Rules.
The Shareholders who have not claimed their dividend for seven consecutive years from Financial Year 2016-17 onwards are requested to claim the dividend on or before 14th August, 2024. The details of unclaimed dividend of the concerned Shareholders is posted on the website of the Company at www.indianhumepipe.com in "Investors-Unpaid dividend". In case the dividends are not claimed by the said date, necessary steps will be initiated by the Company to transfer these shares held by the members to IEPF Authority without further notice. Please note that no claim shall lie against the Company in respect of the shares so transferred to IEPF.
- Members may note that the Notice and Annual Report 2023-24 will be available on the Company's website www.indianhumepipe. com and websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively, and on the website of NSDL https://www.evoting.nsdl.com.
-
As per provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Jyoti R. Doshi, Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.
A brief profile is given below in respect of a Director retiring by rotation at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Ms. Jyoti R. Doshi (70) is B.A. (Hons) from University of Delhi. She is associated with the Company as Director since 1996. She is a Member of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. She is also a Director of IHP Finvest Ltd., Ratanchand Investment Pvt. Ltd., Mobile Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Raj Jyoti Trading and Investment Private Limited (Under process of striking off), Ratanchand Hirachand Foundation, Walchand Hirachand Foundation and Smt. Pramila Shantilal Shah Charity Foundation. She is associated with following Charitable Organisations /Industry Associations. a) Inner Wheel Club of Bombay -Member b) Indian Merchants' Chamber (Ladies Wing) - Member c) Society for Rehabilitation of Crippled Children - Trustee & Hon. General Secretary d) FICCI Ladies Organisation Bombay
Chapter - Member e) Mehfile-e-Gangojamun - Member of the
Managing Committee f) Vision Foundation of India - Member of the Managing Committee g) Indian Merchants' Chamber - Vice President of Executive Committee of Ladies Wing h) Walchand Trust- Trustee. She is relative of Mr. Rajas R. Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. Mayur R. Doshi, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Jyoti R. Doshi holds 3,83,907 (0.73%) Equity Shares of the Company.
Details under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and Secretarial Standard No. 2 on General Meetings in respect of Directors seeking appointment / re-appointment at the Annual General Meeting is forming part of the AGM Notice.
- There are four Independent Directors on the Board of the Company viz., Mr. Rajendra M. Gandhi, Mr. Vijay Kumar Jatia, Ms. Sucheta N. Shah and Mr. Nadan Damani. Further, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 16th May, 2024 had appointed Mr. Ashish Girdharilal Vaid and Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot as an Independent Directors w.e.f. 25th July, 2024 to 24th July, 2029. The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors stating that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board of Directors of the Company, after reviewing the declarations submitted by the above Independent Directors is of the opinion that the said Directors meet the criteria of independence as per Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder and also meet the requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) for being appointed as Independent Directors on the Board of the Company and are also independent of the management.
- In terms of section 101 and 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules thereunder and SEBI (LODR), 2015 and relaxation given by MCA and SEBI, the copy of Annual Report for 2023-24 including Audited Financial Statements, Board's report etc. and this Notice of 98th Annual General Meeting of the Company inter alia indicating the process and manner of remote e-voting is being sent by email to all those members whose email ids are registered with their respective depository participants/with the Company.
- SEBI has mandated the submission of Permanent Account Number (PAN) by every participant in the Securities market. Accordingly, members holding shares in electronic form are requested to submit their self-attested copy of PAN to their respective Depository Participants. Members holding shares in physical form should submit their self-attested copy of PAN to the Company or to RTA.
- Non-ResidentIndian Members are requested to write to M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., immediately for change in their residential status on return to India for permanent settlement.
- The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced an Online Dispute Resolution Portal (ODR Portal) vide Circular No.SEBI/HO/OIAE/OIAE_IAD-1/P/CIR/2023/145 Dated July 31, 2023 for resolving disputes in the Indian Securities Market. This circular streamlines the existing dispute resolution mechanism, offering online conciliation and arbitration to investors. Members can use this mechanism only after they have lodged their grievance with the
Company and SEBI SCORES system and are not satisfied with the outcome.
- INSTRUCTIONS FOR MEMBERS FOR ATTENDING THE AGM THROUGH VC / OAVM ARE AS UNDER:
- The Company has engaged the services of NSDL as the authorised agency for conducting the 98th AGM through VC/ OAVM and providing e-voting facility.
- Member will be provided with a facility to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM through the NSDL e-Voting system. Members may access by following the steps mentioned below for Access to NSDL e-Voting system. After successful login, you can see link of "VC/OAVM link" placed under "Join General meeting" menu against company name. You are requested to click on VC/OAVM link placed under Join General Meeting menu. The link for VC/OAVM will be available in Shareholder/Member login
7
Annual Report 2023-24
NOTICE
where the EVEN of Company will be displayed. Please note that the members who do not have the User ID and Password for e-Voting or have forgotten the User ID and Password may retrieve the same by following the remote e-Voting instructions mentioned in the notice to avoid last minute rush.
- Members who need assistance before or during the AGM, can contact NSDL on evoting@nsdl.com / 1800-1020-990 /1800-224-430 or contact Mr. Amit Vishal, Asst. Vice President - NSDL or Ms. Pallavi Mhatre, Manager - NSDL or Ms. Soni Singh, Assistant Manager - NSDL at evoting@nsdl.com.
- The facility for voting during the AGM will also be made available. Members present in the AGM through VC and who have not cast their vote on the resolutions through remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through the e-voting system during the AGM.
21. Instructions for e-voting and joining the AGM are as follows:
VOTING THROUGH ELECTRONIC MEANS
- In compliance with the provisions of Section 108 of the Act, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, and Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Members are provided with the facility to cast their vote electronically, through the e-voting services provided by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL, on all the resolutions set forth in this Notice. The instructions for e-voting are given herein below.
- The remote e-voting period commences on Sunday, 28th July, 2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) and ends on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 (5:00 p.m. IST).
During this period, Members holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 i.e. cut-off date, may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be disabled by NSDL for voting thereafter. Those Members, who will be present in the AGM through VC / OAVM facility and have not cast their vote on the Resolutions through remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through e-voting system during the AGM.
- Mr. J. H. Ranade Membership No.F 4317 & Certificate of Practice No.2520 or failing him Mr. Sohan J. Ranade
Membership No. A 33416 & Certificate of Practice
No.12520 or failing him Ms. Tejaswi P. Jogal Membership
No. A 29608 & Certificate of Practice No.14839 (any one of them), Partners of JHR & Associates, Company
- Mr. J. H. Ranade Membership No.F 4317 & Certificate of Practice No.2520 or failing him Mr. Sohan J. Ranade
Secretaries in practice has been appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting process and voting at AGM, in a fair and transparent manner and they have communicated their willingness to be appointed and will be available for the same purpose.
- The Members who have cast their vote by remote e-voting prior to the AGM may also attend/ participate in the AGM through VC / OAVM but shall not be entitled to cast their vote again.
- The voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to their shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on Thursday, 25th July, 2024, the cut-off date.
- Any person holding shares in physical form and non- individual shareholders, who acquires shares of the Company and becomes member of the Company after the notice is send through e-mail and holding shares as of the cut-off date i.e. 25th July, 2024, may obtain the login ID and password by sending a request at evoting@nsdl.com or Issuer/RTA. However, if you are already registered with NSDL for remote e-voting, then you can use your existing user ID and password for casting your vote. If you forgot your password, you can reset your password by using "Forgot User Details/Password" or "Physical User Reset Password" option available on www.evoting.nsdl.com or call on toll free No. 1800-1020-990 and 1800-224-430. In case of Individual Shareholders holding securities in demat mode who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a Member of the Company after sending of the Notice and holding shares as of the cut-off date i.e. 25th July, 2024 may follow steps mentioned in the Notice of the AGM under "Access to NSDL e-Voting system".
- The details of the process and manner for remote e-voting are explained herein below:
Step 1: Access to NSDL e-Voting system
-
Login method for e-Voting and joining virtual meeting for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode
In terms of SEBI circular dated December 9, 2020 on e-Voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with Depositories and Depository Participants. Shareholders are advised to update their mobile number and email Id in their demat accounts in order to access e-Voting facility.
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited
8
