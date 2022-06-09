Indian Hume Pipe : Annual Return FY 2021-22 (Draft)
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(a) Name of the company
Registered office address
*e-mail ID of the company
*Telephone number with STD code
Website
Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
2
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii)
*Financial year From date
01/04/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2022
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
Specify the reasons for not holding the same
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
E
E1
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 2
Pre-fill All
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
100,000,000
48,447,170
48,447,170
48,447,170
Total amount of equity shares (in
200,000,000
96,894,340
96,894,340
96,894,340
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
100,000,000
48,447,170
48,447,170
48,447,170
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
2
2
2
2
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
200,000,000
96,894,340
96,894,340
96,894,340
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
0
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
599,675
47,847,495
48447170
96,894,340
96,894,340
Increase during the year
0
43,455
43455
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
0
43,455
43455
Shares Demated by the Shareholders
Decrease during the year
43,455
0
43455
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
43,455
43455
Shares Demated by the Shareholders
At the end of the year
556,220
47,890,950
48447170
96,894,340
96,894,340
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
INE323C01030
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
