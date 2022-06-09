Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDIANHUME   INE323C01030

THE INDIAN HUME PIPE COMPANY LIMITED

(INDIANHUME)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:01 2022-06-09 am EDT
157.40 INR   +0.38%
INDIAN HUME PIPE : Annual Return FY 2021-22 (Draft)
PU
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-2022
CI
Indian Hume Pipe : Annual Return FY 2021-22 (Draft)

06/09/2022 | 07:22am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company
    1. Registered office address
    2. *e-mail ID of the company
    3. *Telephone number with STD code
    4. Website
  3. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 15

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2022

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

    1. Specify the reasons for not holding the same
  2. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

E

E1

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 2

Pre-fill All

Page 2 of 15

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

100,000,000

48,447,170

48,447,170

48,447,170

Total amount of equity shares (in

200,000,000

96,894,340

96,894,340

96,894,340

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

100,000,000

48,447,170

48,447,170

48,447,170

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

2

2

2

2

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

200,000,000

96,894,340

96,894,340

96,894,340

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

0

Page 3 of 15

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

599,675

47,847,495

48447170

96,894,340

96,894,340

Increase during the year

0

43,455

43455

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

0

43,455

43455

Shares Demated by the Shareholders

Decrease during the year

43,455

0

43455

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

43,455

43455

Shares Demated by the Shareholders

At the end of the year

556,220

47,890,950

48447170

96,894,340

96,894,340

Preference shares

Page 4 of 15

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE323C01030

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 204 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2022 578 M 7,44 M 7,44 M
Net Debt 2022 5 469 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 7 597 M 97,8 M 97,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart THE INDIAN HUME PIPE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE INDIAN HUME PIPE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajas Ratanchand Doshi Chairman & Managing Director
M. S. Rajadhyaksha Chief Financial Officer
Subhash M. Mandke Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajendra Motichand Gandhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Rameshwar Deokisan Sarda Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE INDIAN HUME PIPE COMPANY LIMITED-19.45%98
VINCI-2.36%54 994
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%33 637
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.13%28 704
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.81%21 937
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED12.79%21 757