Indian Hume Pipe : Compliance with Corporate Governance

Additional Half yearly Disclosure

Applicability of disclosure Applicable

I. Disclosure of Loans/ guarantees/comfort letters /securities etc.refer note below

(A)Any loan or any other form of debt advanced by the listed entity directly or indirectly to

Entity Aggregate amount advanced during six months Balance outstanding at the end of six months

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them 0 0

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by them 0 0

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity controlled by them 0 0

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them 0 0

(B) Any guarantee / comfort letter (by whatever name called) provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed By

Entity Type (guarantee, comfort letter etc.) Aggregate amount of issuance during six months Balance outstanding at the end of six months(taking into account any invocation)

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them 0 0 0

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by them 0 0 0

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity controlled by them 0 0 0

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them 0 0 0

(C) Any security provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed by

Entity Type of security (cash, shares etc.) Aggregate value of security provided during six months Balance outstanding at the end of six months

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them 0 0 0

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by them 0 0 0

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity controlled by them 0 0 0

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them 0 0 0

II. Affirmations

Affirmations Compliance Status Company Remarks

All loans (or other form of debt), guarantees, comfort letters (by whatever name called) or securities in connection with any loan(s) (or other form of debt) given directly or indirectly by the listed entity to promoter(s), promoter group, director(s) (including their relatives), key managerial personnel (including their relatives) or any entity controlled by them are in the economic interest of the company. Yes

Name M. S. RAJADHKAYSHA

Designation CFO

Place MUMBAI