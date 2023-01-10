Advanced search
    INDIANHUME   INE323C01030

THE INDIAN HUME PIPE COMPANY LIMITED

(INDIANHUME)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22:48 2023-01-10 am EST
150.05 INR   +1.01%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian Hume Pipe : Compliance with Corporate Governance

01/10/2023 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General information about company

Scrip code 504741
NSE Symbol INDIANHUME
MSEI Symbol NOTLISTED
ISIN INE323C01030
Name of the entity THE INDIAN HUME PIPE COMPANY LIMITED
Date of start of financial year 01-04-2022
Date of end of financial year 31-03-2023
Reporting Quarter Quarterly
Date of Report 31-12-2022
Risk management committee Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year Top 1000 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO Yes Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013
Sr Title (Mr / Ms) Name of the Director PAN DIN Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Category 3 of directors Date of Birth Whether the director is disqualified? Start Date of disqualification End Date of disqualification Details of disqualification Current status Whether special resolution passed? [Refer Reg. 17(1A) of Listing Regulations] Date of passing special resolution Initial Date of appointment Date of Re-appointment Date of cessation Tenure of director (in months) No of Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 17A of Listing Regulations) No of Independent Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 17A(1) of Listing Regulations Number of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(s) including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations) No of post of Chairperson in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee held in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations) Notes for not providing PAN Notes for not providing DIN
1 Mr RAJAS R. DOSHI AAGPD1299L 00050594 Executive Director Chairperson related to Promoter MD 01-09-1951 No Active NA 30-06-1988 01-07-2018 0 1 0 2 1
2 Mr MAYUR R. DOSHI AAJPD2774M 00250358 Executive Director Not Applicable 12-03-1979 No Active NA 28-05-2012 01-07-2022 0 1 0 1 0
3 Ms JYOTI R. DOSHI AAEPD8402F 00095732 Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Not Applicable 19-08-1953 No Active No 27-05-1996 26-08-2021 0 1 0 0 0
4 Ms ANIMA B. KAPADIA AEZPK6241A 00095831 Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Not Applicable 04-07-1951 No Active No 27-07-2001 04-09-2020 0 1 0 1 1

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Sr Title (Mr / Ms) Name of the Director PAN DIN Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Category 3 of directors Date of Birth Whether the director is disqualified? Start Date of disqualification End Date of disqualification Details of disqualification Current status Whether special resolution passed? [Refer Reg. 17(1A) of Listing Regulations] Date of passing special resolution Initial Date of appointment Date of Re-appointment Date of cessation Tenure of director (in months) No of Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 17A of Listing Regulations) No of Independent Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 17A(1) of Listing Regulations Number of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(s) including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations) No of post of Chairperson in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee held in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations) Notes for not providing PAN Notes for not providing DIN
5 Mr RAJENDRA M. GANDHI AAXPG4776A 00095753 Non-Executive - Independent Director Not Applicable Shareholder Director 19-02-1947 No Active Yes 26-07-2019 27-05-1996 25-07-2019 101 1 1 1 1
6 Mr RAMESHWAR D. SARDA AFFPS9346K 00095766 Non-Executive - Independent Director Not Applicable Shareholder Director 30-09-1953 No Active No 27-05-1996 25-07-2019 101 1 1 1 0
7 Mr VIJAY KUMAR JATIA AACPJ2614H 00096977 Non-Executive - Independent Director Not Applicable Shareholder Director 08-10-1957 No Active No 25-10-2001 25-07-2019 101 1 1 4 0
8 Ms SUCHETA N. SHAH AAFPS0922E 00322403 Non-Executive - Independent Director Not Applicable Shareholder Director 31-08-1966 No Active No 12-02-2020 12-02-2020 34 3 3 5 2

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes
Sr DIN Number Name of Committee members Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Date of Appointment Date of Cessation Remarks
1 00095753 RAJENDRA M. GANDHI Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairperson 25-10-2001
2 00095766 RAMESHWAR D. SARDA Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 25-10-2001
3 00096977 VIJAY KUMAR JATIA Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 28-06-2002

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes
Sr DIN Number Name of Committee members Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Date of Appointment Date of Cessation Remarks
1 00096977 VIJAY KUMAR JATIA Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairperson 25-10-2001
2 00095753 RAJENDRA M. GANDHI Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 25-10-2001
3 00050594 RAJAS R. DOSHI Executive Director Member 16-03-2020

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes
Sr DIN Number Name of Committee members Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Date of Appointment Date of Cessation Remarks
1 00095831 ANIMA B. KAPADIA Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Chairperson 25-10-2001
2 00050594 RAJAS R. DOSHI Executive Director Member 25-10-2001
3 00322403 SUCHETA N. SHAH Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 16-03-2020

Risk Management Committee

Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes
Sr DIN Number Name of Committee members Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Date of Appointment Date of Cessation Remarks
1 00050594 RAJAS R. DOSHI Executive Director Chairperson 12-11-2014
2 00250358 MAYUR R. DOSHI Executive Director Member 12-11-2014
3 00095753 RAJENDRA M. GANDHI Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 12-06-2021

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes
Sr DIN Number Name of Committee members Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Date of Appointment Date of Cessation Remarks
1 00050594 RAJAS R. DOSHI Executive Director Chairperson 27-05-2014
2 00095732 JYOTI R. DOSHI Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Member 27-05-2014
3 00095766 RAMESHWAR D. SARDA Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 27-05-2014

Other Committee

Sr DIN Number Name of Committee members Name of other committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Remarks

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

III. Meeting of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on meeting of board of directors explanatory
Sr Date(s) of meeting (if any) in the previous quarter Date(s) of meeting (if any) in the current quarter Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days) Notes for not providing Date Whether requirement of Quorum met (Yes/No) Total Number of Directors as on date of the meeting Number of Directors present* (All directors including Independent Director) No. of Independent Directors attending the meeting*
1 06-07-2022 Yes 8 8 4
2 12-08-2022 36 Yes 8 7 4
3 29-09-2022 47 Yes 8 7 4
4 10-11-2022 41 Yes 8 8 4

Annexure 1

IV. Meeting of Committees

Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory
Sr Name of Committee Date(s) of meeting (Enter dates of Previous quarter and Current quarter in chronological order) Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days) Name of other committee Reson for not providing date Whether requirement of Quorum met (Yes/No) Total Number of Directors in the Committee as on date of the meeting Number of Directors Present (All Directors including Independent Director) No. of Independent Directors attending the meeting* No. of members attending the meeting (other than Board of Directors)
1 Audit Committee 12-08-2022 Yes 3 3 3 0
2 Audit Committee 10-11-2022 89 Yes 3 3 3 0
3 Stakeholders Relationship Committee 10-11-2022 Yes 3 3 1 0

Annexure 1

V. Related Party Transactions

Sr Subject Compliance status (Yes/No/NA) If status is �No� details of non-compliance may be given here.
1 Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained Yes
2 Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT NA
3 Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee Yes

Annexure 1

VI. Affirmations

Sr Subject Compliance status (Yes/No)
1 The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 Yes
2 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 a. Audit Committee Yes
3 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. b. Nomination & remuneration committee Yes
4 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. c. Stakeholders relationship committee Yes
5 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities) Yes
6 The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Yes
7 The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Yes
8 This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. Yes

Annexure 1

Sr Subject Compliance status
1 Name of signatory S. M. MANDKE
2 Designation Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Signatory Details

Name of signatory S. M. MANDKE
Designation of person Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Place MUMBAI
Date 10-01-2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 11:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
