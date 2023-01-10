Indian Hume Pipe : Compliance with Corporate Governance

Annexure 1

VI. Affirmations

Sr Subject Compliance status (Yes/No)

1 The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 Yes

2 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 a. Audit Committee Yes

3 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. b. Nomination & remuneration committee Yes

4 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. c. Stakeholders relationship committee Yes

5 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities) Yes

6 The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Yes

7 The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Yes