THE INITIATES PLC WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS RC266755 Lagos, Nigeria 23rd June, 2023 Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders 1. Details of the of Director/Insider a) Name AFOLAYAN SAMUEL OLAJIDE 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER b) Initial INITIAL NOTIFICATION notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer Name a) THE INITIATES PLC Legal Entity Identifier 1 b)

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4. type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of Ordinary Shares a) instrument Identification Code ISIN: NGINITSPLC05 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Holdings c) Price(s) and volume(s) 96,000 units @ N0.42 per share Aggregate information - Aggregated volume 96,000 d) - Price N0.42 e) Date of Transaction 19/06/2023 f) Place of Transaction NGX

Signature:

Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI

Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY