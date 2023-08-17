THE INITIATES PLC
WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS
RC266755
Lagos, Nigeria
15th August, 2023
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
AFOLAYAN SAMUEL OLAJIDE
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
b)
Initial
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
THE INITIATES PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier 1
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4.
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGINITSPLC05
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Holdings
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
3,237 units @ N0.86 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
3,237
-
Price
0.86
e)
Date of Transaction
14/08/2023
f)
Place of Transaction
NGX
Signature:
Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI
Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY
