THE INITIATES PLC

WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS

RC266755

Lagos, Nigeria

15th August, 2023

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

AFOLAYAN SAMUEL OLAJIDE

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

b)

Initial

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

THE INITIATES PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGINITSPLC05

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Holdings

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

3,237 units @ N0.86 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

3,237

-

Price

0.86

e)

Date of Transaction

14/08/2023

f)

Place of Transaction

NGX

Signature:

Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI

Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY

ANOSIKEH.J.O (CHAIRMAN)

OSSAI,R.M (CEO/

Plot 400, Location (New) Road

MD)

Off Aba/PH Express Rd, By Oyigbo Junction

OBOH,C.A (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Umuebule 5(502103)

Prof.ALIKOR, E.A.D (NON-EXECUTIVE)

P.O. Box 7242

EBINUM J. (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Port Harcourt

Dr. BASSEY,DOROTHY(INDEPENDENT NON-

EXECUTIVE)

Phone +234 84 669510

www.initiatesgroup.com

EMAIL:wms@initiatesgroup.com

