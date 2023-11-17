THE INITIATES PLC

WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS

RC266755

Lagos, Nigeria

17th November, 2023

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

DVCF OIL AND GAS PLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

b)

Initial

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

THE INITIATES PLC

Legal Entity Identifier 1

b)

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4.

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares

a)

instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGINITSPLC05

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Holdings

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1,210,000 units @ N1.02 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

1,210,000

-

Price

1.02

e)

Date of Transaction

10/11/2023

f)

Place of Transaction

NGX

Signature:

Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI

Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY

