THE INITIATES PLC
WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS
RC266755
Lagos, Nigeria
24th November, 2023
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
AFOLAYAN SAMUEL OLAJIDE
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
b)
Initial
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
THE INITIATES PLC
Legal Entity Identifier 1
b)
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4.
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary Shares
a)
instrument
Identification Code
ISIN: NGINITSPLC05
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Holdings
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
10,110,550 units @ N0.92 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
10,110,550
-
Price
0.92
e)
Date of Transaction
17/11/2023
f)
Place of Transaction
NGX
Signature:
Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI
Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY
