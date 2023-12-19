THE INITIATES PLC
WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS
RC266755
Lagos, Nigeria
19th December, 2023
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
DVCF OIL & GAS PLC
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
THE INITIATES PLC
a)
Name
DVCF OIL & GAS PLC
Legal Entity Identifier 1
b)
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGINITSPLC05
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Holdings
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
984,064 units @ N1.15 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
984,064
-
Price
1.15
e)
Date of Transaction
07/12/2023
f)
Place of Transaction
NGX
Signature:
Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI
Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY
