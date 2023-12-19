THE INITIATES PLC WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS RC266755 Lagos, Nigeria 19th December, 2023 Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders 1. Details of the of Director/Insider a) Name DVCF OIL & GAS PLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3. Details of the issuer THE INITIATES PLC a) Name DVCF OIL & GAS PLC Legal Entity Identifier 1 b)

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares Identification Code ISIN: NGINITSPLC05 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Holdings c) Price(s) and volume(s) 984,064 units @ N1.15 per share Aggregate information d) - Aggregated volume 984,064 - Price 1.15 e) Date of Transaction 07/12/2023 f) Place of Transaction NGX

Signature:

Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI

Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY