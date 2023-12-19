THE INITIATES PLC

WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS

RC266755

Lagos, Nigeria

19th December, 2023

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

DVCF OIL & GAS PLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

THE INITIATES PLC

a)

Name

DVCF OIL & GAS PLC

Legal Entity Identifier 1

b)

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGINITSPLC05

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Holdings

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

984,064 units @ N1.15 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

984,064

-

Price

1.15

e)

Date of Transaction

07/12/2023

f)

Place of Transaction

NGX

Signature:

Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI

Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY

WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS

THE INITIATES PLC

RC266755

