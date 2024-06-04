THE INITIATES PLC.
WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS
RC266755
Lagos, Nigeria
4th June, 2024
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
AFOLAYAN SAMUEL OLAJIDE
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
Name
a)
THE INITIATES PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier 1
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGINITSPLC05
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Holdings
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1,105,738 units @ N1.71 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
1,105,738
-
Price
N1.71
e)
Date of Transaction
28/05/2024
f)
Place of Transaction
NGX
Signature:
Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI
Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY
J.O. Anosikeh (Chairman)
Plot 400, LOCATION (NEW) ROAD
R.M. Ossai (CEO & MD)
OFF ABA/PH EXPRESS BY
Oboh-OZOHEREBE.G.(NON-EXECUTIVE)
OYIGBO JUNCTION UMUEBULE 5
Prof. E.A.D. Alikor (NON-EXECUTIVE)
P.O.BOX 7242
J. Ebinum (NON-EXECUTIVE)
PORT HARCOURT
DR. BASSEY, DOROTHTY (INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE)
Phone +234 84 669510
www.initiatesgroup.com
EMAIL: wms@initiatesgroup.com
