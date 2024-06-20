THE INITIATES PLC.

WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS

RC266755

Lagos, Nigeria

20th June, 2024

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

AFOLAYAN SAMUEL OLAJIDE

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

Name

a)

THE INITIATES PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGINITSPLC05

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Holdings

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

823,257 units @ N1.75 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

823,257

-

Price

N1.75

e)

Date of Transaction

10/06/2024

f)

Place of Transaction

NGX

Signature:

Name of Signatory: OLAIDE ODEJOBI

Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY

