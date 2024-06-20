The Initiates Plc specializes in waste management and industrial cleaning services for the private and public sectors as well as the oil and gas industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - thermal desorption services (45%): diagnosis and identification of waste, contaminated soil treatability assessment, etc.; - waste processing, recycling and disposal services (32.3%: drill cuttings, oily waste, electrical and electronic equipment waste, hazardous waste, chemical waste, etc.; - industrial cleaning and decontamination services (19.2%): cleaning of industrial and professional premises, cleaning of pipes and sewers, emptying and cleaning of ships, etc.; - development and operation of waste management and waste disposal units (3.5%): landfills, treatment and recovery units, incinerators, thermal desorption plants, wastewater treatment units, etc.

