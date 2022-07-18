Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  The Initiates Plc
  News
  Summary
    TIP   NGINITSPLC05

THE INITIATES PLC

(TIP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
0.4400 NGN    0.00%
09:34aINITIATES : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
04/30INITIATES : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2021
PU
04/14INITIATES : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
INITIATES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

07/18/2022 | 09:34am EDT
WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS

THE INITIATES PLC

RC266755

Port Harcourt, Rivers State: 18th July, 2022

NOTICE OF THE 43RD MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE INITIATES PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 43rd Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Initiates Plc. (the Company) shall be held virtually on Friday, the 29th day of July, 2022 by 10:00am to consider among other things:

  • The Company's Growth Strategy
  • Audit Committee Report & Adoption/approval of the Quarter 2, 2022 Management Account
  • The Management's Report

Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, The Initiates Plc. declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st July, 2022 until 24 hours after the Company's Quarter 2, 2022 Management Account and the outcome of the Board meeting have been announced to the Market.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of The Initiates Plc. during this closed period.

For: The Initiates Plc:

Olaide Odejobi

Company Secretary

J.O. Anosikeh (CHAIRMAN)

Plot 400, Location (New) Road

R.M. Ossai (CEO & MD)

Off Aba/PH Express Rd, By Oyigbo Junction

C.A. Oboh (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Umuebule 5(502103)

Prof. E.A.D. Alikor (NON-EXECUTIVE)

P.O. Box 7242

J. Ebinum (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Port Harcourt

Phone +234 84 669510

www.initiatesgroup.com

EMAIL:wms@initiatesgroup.com

Disclaimer

Initiates plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 469 M - -
Net income 2020 -83,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 392 M 0,94 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float -
