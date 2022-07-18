INITIATES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Port Harcourt, Rivers State: 18th July, 2022

NOTICE OF THE 43RD MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE INITIATES PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 43rd Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Initiates Plc. (the Company) shall be held virtually on Friday, the 29th day of July, 2022 by 10:00am to consider among other things:

The Company's Growth Strategy

Audit Committee Report & Adoption/approval of the Quarter 2, 2022 Management Account

The Management's Report

Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, The Initiates Plc. declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st July, 2022 until 24 hours after the Company's Quarter 2, 2022 Management Account and the outcome of the Board meeting have been announced to the Market.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of The Initiates Plc. during this closed period.

For: The Initiates Plc:

Olaide Odejobi

Company Secretary