INITIATES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Port Harcourt, Rivers State; 13 April 2023

NOTICE OF THE 46TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE INITIATES PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 46th Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Initiates Plc. (the Company) will be held on Thursday, the 27th day of April, 2023 by 10:00am to consider among other things:

The Company's Growth Strategy;

Audit Committee Report & Adoption/approval of the Quarter 1, 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ended 31 March 2023 (2023 Q1 UFS); and

The Management's Report.

Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, The Initiates Plc. declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st of April, 2023 and shall remain until 24 hours after the Company's 2023 UFS is announced to the Market.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of The Initiates Plc. during this closed period.

For: The Initiates Plc.

Olaide Odejobi

Company Secretary