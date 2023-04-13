Advanced search
    TIP   NGINITSPLC05

THE INITIATES PLC

(TIP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-11
0.5200 NGN    0.00%
01:05pInitiates : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/28Initiates : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/09Initiates : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
INITIATES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

04/13/2023 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS

THE INITIATES PLC

RC266755

Port Harcourt, Rivers State; 13 April 2023

NOTICE OF THE 46TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE INITIATES PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 46th Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Initiates Plc. (the Company) will be held on Thursday, the 27th day of April, 2023 by 10:00am to consider among other things:

  • The Company's Growth Strategy;
  • Audit Committee Report & Adoption/approval of the Quarter 1, 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ended 31 March 2023 (2023 Q1 UFS); and
  • The Management's Report.

Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, The Initiates Plc. declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st of April, 2023 and shall remain until 24 hours after the Company's 2023 UFS is announced to the Market.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of The Initiates Plc. during this closed period.

For: The Initiates Plc.

Olaide Odejobi

Company Secretary

ANOSIKEH.J.O (CHAIRMAN)

OSSAI,R.M (CEO/ MD)

Plot 400, Location (New) Road

OBOH,C.A (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Off Aba/PH Express Rd, By Oyigbo Junction

Prof.ALIKOR, E.A.D (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Umuebule 5(502103)

EBINUM J. (NON-EXECUTIVE)

P.O. Box 7242

Dr. BASSEY,DOROTHY(INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE)

Port Harcourt

Phone +234 84 669510

www.initiatesgroup.com

EMAIL:wms@initiatesgroup.com

Disclaimer

Initiates plc published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 17:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 334 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net income 2021 -77,2 M -0,17 M -0,17 M
Net Debt 2021 41,8 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 463 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float -
Chart THE INITIATES PLC
Duration : Period :
The Initiates Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Reuben Mustapha Ossai CEO, Managing Director & Director
Rosemary Douglas Chief Finance Officer
Joe Ogbonna Anosikeh Chairman
Felix Aigbonohan Manager-Innovation & Opportunity
Edward A. D. Alikor Non-Executive Director
