WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS

THE INITIATES PLC

RC266755

Port Harcourt, Rivers State; 6th October, 2023

NOTICE OF THE 48TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE INITIATES PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 48th Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Initiates Plc. (the Company) will be held virtually on Wednesday, the 25thday of October, 2023 by 10:00am to consider among other things:

  • The Company's Growth Strategy;
  • Audit Committee Report & Adoption/approval of the Quarter 3, 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ended 30 September, 2023 (2023 Q3 UFS); and
  • The Management's Report.

Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, The Initiates Plc. has declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st of October, 2023 and shall remain until 24 hours after the Company's 2023 Q3 UFS is announced to the Market.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of The Initiates Plc. during this closed period.

For: The Initiates Plc.

Olaide Odejobi

Company Secretary

ANOSIKEH.J.O (CHAIRMAN)

OSSAI,R.M (CEO/ MD)

Plot 400, Location (New) Road

OBOH-OZOHEREBE. G. (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Off Aba/PH Express Rd, By Oyigbo Junction

Prof.ALIKOR, E.A.D (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Umuebule 5(502103)

EBINUM J. (NON-EXECUTIVE)

P.O. Box 7242

Dr. BASSEY,DOROTHY(INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE)

Port Harcourt

Phone +234 84 669510

www.initiatesgroup.com

EMAIL:wms@initiatesgroup.com

