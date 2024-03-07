INITIATES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE
March 07, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
WASTE MANAGERS & INDUSTRIAL CLEANERS
THE INITIATES PLC
RC266755
Port Harcourt, Rivers State; 7th March, 2024
NOTICE OF THE 49TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE INITIATES PLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 49th Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Initiates Plc. (the Company) will be held virtually on Wednesday, the 20th day of March, 2024 by 10:00am to consider among other things:
The Company's Growth Strategy;
Audit Committee Report & Adoption/approval of the Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December, 2023 (2023 AFS); and
The Management's Report.
Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, The Initiates Plc. declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st of January, 2024 and this shall remain until 24 hours after the Company's 2023 AFS is announced to the Market.
Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of The Initiates Plc. during this closed period.
For: The Initiates Plc.
Olaide Odejobi
Company Secretary
ANOSIKEH.J.O (CHAIRMAN)
OSSAI,R.M (CEO/ MD)
Plot 400, Location (New) Road
OBOH-OZOHEREBE. G. (NON-EXECUTIVE)
Off Aba/PH Express Rd, By Oyigbo Junction
Prof.ALIKOR, E.A.D (NON-EXECUTIVE)
Umuebule 5(502103)
EBINUM J. (NON-EXECUTIVE)
P.O. Box 7242
Dr. BASSEY,DOROTHY(INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE)
Port Harcourt
Phone +234 84 669510
www.initiatesgroup.com
EMAIL:wms@initiatesgroup.com
