Port Harcourt, Rivers State; 7th March, 2024

NOTICE OF THE 49TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE INITIATES PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 49th Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Initiates Plc. (the Company) will be held virtually on Wednesday, the 20th day of March, 2024 by 10:00am to consider among other things:

The Company's Growth Strategy;

Audit Committee Report & Adoption/approval of the Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December, 2023 (2023 AFS); and

The Management's Report.

Accordingly, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's post listings requirements, The Initiates Plc. declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st of January, 2024 and this shall remain until 24 hours after the Company's 2023 AFS is announced to the Market.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of The Initiates Plc. during this closed period.

For: The Initiates Plc.

Olaide Odejobi

Company Secretary