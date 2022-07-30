INITIATES : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

DOCUMENT TITLE: 2022 SECOND QUARTER MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

DOCUMENT NO.: TIP-COM-MNG-0026 REV NO.: 00

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors of The Initiates Plc are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and the results of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity for the second quarter ended 30th June 2022, in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011.

In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for:

properly selecting and applying accounting policies;

presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Company's financial position and financial performance; and

making an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Directors are responsible for:

designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout the Company;

maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company, and which enable them to ensure that the financial statements of the Company comply with IFRS;

maintaining statutory accounting records in compliance with the legislation of Nigeria and IFRS;

taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Company; and

preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

The financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30th June 2022 were approved by directors on 29th of July, 2022.

SIGNED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY: