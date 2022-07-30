INITIATES : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

NOTE TO THE ACCOUNTS------------------------------------------
16-27
STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED-------------------------------------
29
FIVE YEARS FINANCIAL SUMMARY---------------------------------
30
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
The Directors of The Initiates Plc are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and the results of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity for the second quarter ended 30th June 2022, in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011.
In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for:
properly selecting and applying accounting policies;
presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;
providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Company's financial position and financial performance; and
making an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
The Directors are responsible for:
designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout the Company;
maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company, and which enable them to ensure that the financial statements of the Company comply with IFRS;
maintaining statutory accounting records in compliance with the legislation of Nigeria and IFRS;
taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Company; and
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
The financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30th June 2022 were approved by directors on 29th of July, 2022.
SIGNED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY:
…………………………………………..
…………………………………………..
Mr. Joe Ogbonna Anosikeh
Mr. Reuben Mustapha Ossai
Chairman
Managing Director
FRC No:FRC/2014/NIS/00000008836
FRC No:FRC/2014/NIAECHI/00000009687
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE OF THE INITIATES PLC PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF THE INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT, 2007 FOR THE
SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
We hereby certify that:
The signing officers have reviewed the financial report;
Based on the knowledge of the officers, the Management account does not:
Contain any untrue statement of a material fact;
Omit to state a material fact which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstances under which the statement was made;
3. The financial statement represents fairly the financial condition and result of the operations of the Company as of and for the period indicated;
The signing officers:
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal control.
Have designed such internal control to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers within the entity particularly during the period in which the periodic report was prepared.
Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal control as of date within 30 days prior to the time of this account.
The signing officers have disclosed to the Audit Committee of the Company.
All significant deficiencies in the design or operations of the internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and was identified for any material weakness in internal controls;
Anosikeh, Joe Ogbonna
Ossai, Reuben Mustapha
Taneh Rosemary
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC No: FRC/2014/NIS/00000008836
FRC//2014//NIAECHI//00000009687
FRC//2017//ICAN//0000001606
SECURITIES TRADING POLICY
In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule): The Initiates Plc maintains effective Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's shares.
The Policy is regularly reviewed and updated by the Board. The Company has made specific inquiries of all the directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the policy during the period.
Olaide Odejobi
Company Secretary
FRC/2017/NBA/00000016739
