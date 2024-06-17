New campaign, developed by McCann Worldgroup, aims to increase market share of people adopting versus purchasing their pets by 6 percent in order to make all U.S. shelters no-kill

KANAB, Utah, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Friends Animal Society , a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters in 2025, is unveiling its' most ambitious campaign entitled 'Bring Love Home.'

The 'Bring Love Home' campaign aims to inspire pet lovers across the country to adopt pets by emphasizing all of the positive contributions that rescued pets bring to homes, and at a time when Americans need more love, comfort, fun and zoomies now more than ever. This compelling campaign, which includes user generated content of adopted pets living their best lives, will start airing on June 17 in various formats (including :15, :30, :60 and :90 second compilations) on broadcast and digital. (Links here - :15 version and :90 version).

"The premiere of the 'Bring Love Home' campaign coincides with new data that reveals a promising path to taking the country no-kill: if just six percent more of the seven million Americans looking to add pets to their home in 2024 choose adoption over purchasing pets, we can end the killing of shelter pets nationwide," said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. "Every 90 seconds, a healthy and adoptable dog or cat is unnecessarily killed in U.S. shelters, which is an entirely preventable tragedy. This campaign goes beyond a simple call to action—it's a heartfelt plea for compassion. Pets don't belong in shelters; they belong in loving homes. By making a small shift in our choices, we have the power to save millions of pets' lives."

Best Friends has spearheaded a national initiative to gather comprehensive data from 7,900 animal shelters and rescue groups. This data has been pivotal in shaping the 'Bring Love Home' campaign, providing the public with a clear message: adopting, advocating and donating are critical to pet lifesaving and achieving a no-kill nation in 2025.

"We are immensely proud to work with Best Friends Animal Society on this campaign. 'Bring Love Home' spotlights that resonant and transformative power pet adoption can have both in our lives and theirs," said Aaron Schneeberger, Creative Director for McCann Worldgroup. "What better way to showcase that beautiful evolution than by featuring home videos of some real adopted pets who have experienced it? It was vital that we made a push to get these animals out of shelters and into loving homes. At McCann, we believe in the power of creativity to drive change, and partnering with Best Friends, we've crafted a campaign that we hope inspires people to get involved and adopt a pet of their own."

For more information on the 'Bring Love Home' campaign, visit bestfriends.org.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 400,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,700 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global creative solutions company. The company is united across 100+ countries by a mission to build enduring brands together. McCann Worldgroup was named Network for the Year by the Andys in 2024 and Network of the Year by the EPICA Awards for the sixth time. The core McCann Worldgroup network is comprised of McCann, MRM, CRAFT, and FutureBrand, and partners with Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick and UM to deliver solutions across the entire marketing spectrum.

